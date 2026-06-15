Central Steering Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Integration established

Hanoi (VNA) - The Politburo has decided to establish the Central Steering Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Integration, headed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.

Under Decision No. 198-QD/TW dated June 10, 2026, the Steering Committee comprises 37 members.

Le Minh Hung, Politburo member and Prime Minister, has been appointed Standing Deputy Head of the Steering Committee.

Other deputy heads of the committee are Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly, and Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Le Hoai Trung, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs, serves as a Standing Member of the Steering Committee.

Other members include Bui Thi Minh Hoai, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Le Minh Tri, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs; Tran Sy Thanh, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission; and Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policies and Strategies.

The Steering Committee also include the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Ministers, the Ministers of National Defence and Public Security; the President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Secretaries of the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City Party Committees, and other senior officials.

The functions, responsibilities, authority, working arrangements and coordination mechanisms of the Steering Committee will be implemented in accordance with regulations issued by the Politburo./.

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