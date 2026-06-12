Politics

Vietnam, Algeria strengthen agricultural trade connectivity

Vietnam’s main exports to Algeria include coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, textiles and garments, steel and selected industrial products, while the North African country sells animal feed, chemicals, dates and other agricultural products to Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh poses for a group photo with the university leadership and staff of the University of Skikda. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh poses for a group photo with the university leadership and staff of the University of Skikda. (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Tran Quoc Khanh recently held working sessions with the Governor of Skikda province, the President of the Skikda Chamber of Commerce, and the Rector of the University of Skikda to promote multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Algeria, as well as between Vietnam’s Gia Lai province and Algeria’s Skikda province.

At the meeting with Governor Saïd Akhrouf, Khanh highlighted the strong foundation of traditional friendship between Vietnam and Algeria, noting that Gia Lai and Skikda possess complementary strengths in agriculture, food processing, human resource development and enterprise growth.

Providing an overview of Vietnam’s economic performance, the ambassador said the country recorded GDP growth of more than 8% in 2025 and is targeting around 10% this year. He also noted that Vietnam has signed 17 free trade agreements and established comprehensive strategic partnerships or strategic partnerships with numerous countries.

Akhrouf described Skikda as one of Algeria’s most important economic hubs, home to one of Africa’s largest petrochemical refining and energy complexes. The province is implementing an alkyl benzene production project and a hydrocracking project to produce cleaner, higher-quality fuels, while accelerating renewable energy development, particularly green hydrogen production for export to Europe.

In addition to its industrial strengths, Skikda boasts more than 14km of coastline, Algeria’s third-largest port system, numerous Roman-era historical sites and significant potential for coastal, eco- and cultural tourism, he said. The governor also expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnam in solar energy, workforce training, fisheries and agriculture.

Meeting with the President of the Skikda Chamber of Commerce Lakhchine Riad and representatives of local businesses, Ambassador Khanh stressed that strengthening direct links between enterprises in the two countries is the most important priority for reducing intermediary costs and creating new business opportunities.

He noted that Vietnam’s main exports to Algeria include coffee, cashew nuts, pepper, textiles and garments, steel and selected industrial products, while the North African country exports animal feed, chemicals, dates and other agricultural products to Vietnam.

The ambassador particularly highlighted Vietnam’s strength in producing and exporting Robusta coffee, noting that many Algerian companies have already imported Vietnamese coffee in large volumes and highly valued its quality and reliable supply. He emphasised that cooperation between Gia Lai and Skikda should focus not only on government-to-government ties but also on stronger engagement between the two business communities.

Representatives of Skikda-based companies expressed interest in establishing partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts across a range of sectors. Several construction firms praised the skills and professionalism of Vietnamese workers, while local information technology and start-up enterprises voiced interest in collaborating with Vietnamese companies on software development for travel agencies and transport applications serving rural areas.

During a separate meeting with the leadership of the University of Skikda, Ambassador Khanh expressed his desire to foster cooperation between higher education institutions in Vietnam and Algeria, particularly between the University of Skikda and universities in Gia Lai province.

He commended the university’s green learning environment, describing it as a strong foundation for future collaboration in training programmes, student exchanges and scientific research.

Introducing the university, Rector Salim Haddad said the institution is ready to pursue mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts in human resource development, scientific research, innovation and technology transfer./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #Algeria #Vietnam-Algeria cooperation #Gia Lai Algeria
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Several Vietnamese tourism products are introduced to visitors at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam captivates visitors at Algeria tourism fair

Vietnam displays large photographs of renowned destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Trang An Landscape Complex, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, Hoi An Ancient Town, Ban Gioc Waterfall and the terraced rice fields of Mu Cang Chai at the International Tourism and Travel Fair (SITEV 2026) in Algeria.

See more

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland eye stronger economic connectivity

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang expressed Vietnam’s desire to see Swiss enterprises expand their long-term presence and investment in the country, particularly in high technology, innovation, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and digital transformation. She also emphasised cooperation in talent development, high-end tourism and international financial centre development.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hue city Nguyen Khac Toan (right) presents a souvenir to Karl Wilfing, President of the State Parliament of Lower Austria. (Photo: People’s Committee of Hue city)

Hue city moves to deepen multifaceted cooperation with Austrian partners

Toan proposed Lower Austria consider establishing an official cooperation mechanism with Hue to facilitate investment collaboration in tourism, education and training, healthcare, information technology, green and smart urban development, heritage conservation, hi-tech agriculture and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the working session with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on June 11. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister urges Hanoi to target higher growth, become leading innovation hub

The PM emphasised that Hanoi must achieve its 11% growth target for 2026 through comprehensive solutions and regular reviews of growth scenarios. He called on the city to unlock growth potential in processing, manufacturing, trade, services, finance, banking, insurance, transport, logistics, construction and real estate, while controlling inflation and market stability.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader calls for better quality of institutional development

Party General Secretary and State President Lam underscored the need for a new mindset that places judicial reforms within a unified rule-of-law framework: good law-making, strict law enforcement, an honest judiciary, safeguarded justice, controlled power, protected human and citizens’ rights, and national development supported by a transparent, effective and coherent institutional system.

A damaged road is seen following the earthquake near General Santos City, the Philippines, on June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Messages of sympathy sent to Philippines over losses caused by earthquake

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on June 11 sent messages of sympathy to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over great losses of life and property caused by a recent earthquake in the southern Philippines.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau delivers a speech at the 31st Future of Asia Conference in Tokyo on June 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam proposes three Asian cooperation orientations

Drawing on Asia’s development journey, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau distilled three lessons: resilience as the bedrock of sustainable development, cooperation as the engine of a stable and open future, and reform and innovation as essential catalysts for economies adapting to a fast-changing era.

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

☕ Afternoon briefing on June 11

A national conference disseminating and implementing Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, the launch of the 14th national red journey blood donation campaign, and the 2026 national high school graduation examination are among news highlights on June 11.

Dr. Gnel Rattha, President of the Cambodia – Russia Business Association and an expert in geopolitics and international economics, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Cambodian expert hails AFF 2026 as milestone in multilateral party diplomacy

AFF 2026 is a testament to Vietnam’s ability to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and deeper international integration. The forum’s agenda also demonstrated the host country’s organisational capacity in broadening dialogue beyond the government level, bringing together representatives of major ASEAN cities, youth groups, and the private sector, said Dr. Gnel Rattha, President of the Cambodia–Russia Business Association.

Flag-raising ceremony marking the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on August 8, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

AFF 2026 potential to become an incubator of ideas for ASEAN’s future agenda: expert

Collins Chong Yew Keat, a strategic, security and foreign affairs analyst at the Universiti Malaya, said that Vietnam’s decision to organise the forum was highly timely, as the bloc is currently facing a range of interconnected challenges, from major-power competition, maritime tensions and supply chain disruptions to non-traditional issues such as climate change and technological transformation.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the national conference held on June 11 to disseminate and implement Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era

With the determination of the entire political system, Resolution No. 06 will soon be translated into practical outcomes, enabling foreign affairs to fully perform its pioneering and strategic role in advancing Vietnam’s aspiration to become a developed, independent, self-reliant and self-strengthening nation in the new era, said top leader To lam.

The Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument is inaugurated on June 10 in Pursat province of northern Cambodia (Photo: VNA)

New Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument inaugurated in Pursat province

The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument stands as a symbol of the solidarity and friendship between the two countries, serving as a historical and cultural landmark that pays tribute to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fought alongside Cambodian forces and people against common enemies for peace, independence, and freedom.