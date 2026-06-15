Business

Exports gain momentum from high-tech growth drivers

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s exports reached 215.66 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 19.5% year-on-year. Twenty-six export items generated more than 1 billion USD in revenue each, including seven with turnover exceeding 10 billion USD.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s merchandise trade turnover has surpassed 445 billion USD since the beginning of this year, reflecting not only the resilience of the country’s trade activities but also deeper structural shifts driven by rising imports of production materials, growing high-tech investment, and a transition towards industries with higher added value.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s exports reached 215.66 billion USD in the first five months of 2026, up 19.5% year-on-year. Twenty-six export items generated more than 1 billion USD in revenue each, including seven with turnover exceeding 10 billion USD.

High-tech products continued to serve as the main engine of export growth. Exports of computers, electronic products and components exceeded 56 billion USD, soaring more than 46% compared to the same period last year. Shipments of phones and components reached nearly 29 billion USD, while machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts generated about 28 billion USD. Together, these three product groups accounted for more than half of the country’s total export value during the five-month period.

Compared with 3-5 years ago, Vietnam’s export structure has changed considerably. While textiles, footwear, wood products and agricultural goods were previously the main growth drivers, electronics, machinery and technology products now occupy an increasingly larger share.

Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the shift demonstrates that Vietnam’s exports are not only expanding in volume but are also moving toward sectors with higher value-added content.

Cross-border e-commerce is also emerging as a new growth catalyst. According to Senior Account Manager at Amazon Global Selling Vietnam Huyen Vu, the number of products sold by Vietnamese businesses on Amazon has increased by 35%, while the number of firms generating annual sales of at least 1 million USD has risen by 65%.

The trend indicates that more Vietnamese enterprises are actively building their own brands and reaching global consumers directly through digital platforms, rather than relying solely on intermediary importers.

Export quality has also improved. Nguyen Yen Ngoc, Head of the Foreign Trade Remedies Investigation Division under the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, noted that Vietnamese goods are currently involved in 321 trade remedy investigations worldwide. However, nearly half of these cases have been resolved with investigations terminated, helping many export sectors maintain competitiveness in key overseas markets.

Hi-tech investment waves

Although Vietnam recorded a trade deficit of approximately 13.8 billion USD, the ministry reported that 94.1% of total imports consisted of production materials, including machinery, equipment, components and raw materials for manufacturing.

The figure suggests that most import spending is being channelled into expanding production capacity and upgrading technology, laying the groundwork for export growth in the coming quarters.

Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, said increasingly stringent requirements related to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, food safety, sustainability and traceability are creating a new threshold for exporters. To remain integrated in global supply chains, businesses must invest in technology, modernise production processes and improve product quality.

This transformation is being reinforced by a wave of high-tech investment flowing into Vietnam. In recent years, foreign direct investment has increasingly targeted electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and research and development activities.

Vietnam has so far attracted 241 foreign-invested semiconductor projects with total registered capital exceeding 14.2 billion USD. The sector has fostered an ecosystem of more than 50 chip design companies and around 7,000 semiconductor engineers.

According to Nguyen Ky Phung, Head of the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Ho Chi Minh City granted investment certificates to four high-tech projects worth more than 1.23 billion USD in late April.

The developments underscore a broader shift in Vietnam’s export growth model - from labour-intensive processing and low-cost manufacturing to technology, innovation and deeper participation in global value chains. The transition is expected to provide a stronger foundation for sustainable export growth and higher value creation in the years ahead./.

VNA
#High-tech products #export growth. FDI #ESG #MoIT #NQ 59 - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in FDI for hi-tech data infrastructure

Over the weekend, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment certificates to four hi-tech projects in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), with combined registered capital topping 1.23 billion USD. These projects focus on data centres, biomedical technology, and smart electronic equipment, which hold high value-added potential. Notably, two of the approvals are for hyperscale data centres.

See more

Participants in the conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Tunisia target coffee, olive oil as trade ties deepen

Though geographically distant, the two countries share strategic locations in their respective regions, skilled human resources, and a strong commitment to expanding international trade, which form the bedrock for a lasting and mutually beneficial partnership.

Da Nang People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Manh Hung (second from left) presents investment policy approval decisions and investment registration certificates for three infrastructure projects in FTZ Zones 2, 3 and 4. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang promotes investment links for pioneering Free Trade Zone

The conference also highlighted the role of digital technologies in building next-generation FTZs. Proposed solutions included the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing and digital customs systems to improve operational efficiency, streamline logistics, accelerate customs procedures and enhance transparency for investors.

Import and export activities at the Mong Cai border gate. (File photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China crossings see spike in ASEAN fresh produce

Since the start of the summer harvest season, China's two major border gates with Vietnam, Youyi Guan in Pingxiang and Beilun 2 Bridge in Dongxing, have entered their peak period for handling imports of fresh agricultural and seafood products from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Rohit Khurana, an automotive expert at Car Blog India. (Photo: VNA)

Green SM poised to make mark in Indian market

Green SM's strengths, including a dedicated fleet, professional drivers and premium electric limousine models, can help differentiate the company and attract customers seeking higher-quality services in India.

The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026 opens with 240 booths

For Hue, the fair is also an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic and business-friendly locality while promoting local specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and outstanding rural industrial products, helping stimulate trade, services, tourism and investment attraction.

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan at the meeting with the delegation of the RoK Embassy led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Ambassador pledges more contributions to Vietnam – RoK economic links

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi Young-sam on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

The working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam, Japan cultivate energy collaboration

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long urged Idemitsu to leverage its role as a strategic shareholder and team up with other partners to respond swiftly to geopolitical shifts, ensuring a stable, sustainable crude oil flow to the refinery.

Leaders of Bamboo Airways and Rakso Holdings Co.Ltd sign an MoU to promote cooperation in the aviation, tourism and service sectors at the forum in Seoul on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

FLC Group seeks to expand investment cooperation in RoK

Ambassador Vu Ho suggested enhancing Vietnam – RoK ties in tourism, aviation and flexible investment models to develop flagship projects meeting high standards, helping herald a new cooperation phase between the two countries.