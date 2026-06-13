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Vietnam–China crossings see spike in ASEAN fresh produce

Since the start of the summer harvest season, China's two major border gates with Vietnam, Youyi Guan in Pingxiang and Beilun 2 Bridge in Dongxing, have entered their peak period for handling imports of fresh agricultural and seafood products from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Import and export activities at the Mong Cai border gate. (File photo: VNA)
Import and export activities at the Mong Cai border gate. (File photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Since the start of the summer harvest season, China's two major border gates with Vietnam, Youyi Guan in Pingxiang and Beilun 2 Bridge in Dongxing, have entered their peak period for handling imports of fresh agricultural and seafood products from member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

As a key hub linking production and supply chains between China and ASEAN, Youyi Guan has recently seen a sharp rise in two-way trade flows. Large volumes of seasonal Southeast Asian fruits, including durian, jackfruit and dragon fruit, have been shipped into the Chinese market, while demand for exports of Chinese electromechanical products and supply chain-related goods has also increased.

The border gate has set four new single-day vehicle clearance records since the beginning of the year, reflecting growing trade activity.

According to Youyi Guan Customs, nearly 499,000 inbound and outbound vehicle movements were processed during the first five months of 2026, up 40.2% year-on-year. The total value of goods traded through the crossing reached 295.3 billion RMB (41.1 billion USD), a rise of 24.4%, underscoring the continued expansion of cross-border commerce.

Trade in fresh produce from ASEAN has also accelerated at Beilun 2 Bridge in Dongxing. Earlier this month, the first shipment of Cambodian durian was successfully cleared through the border crossing.

During the first four months of 2026, fruit imports from ASEAN via Beilun 2 Bridge reached 13,000 tonnes.

Fresh seafood transported along the China–Vietnam land corridor has likewise recorded strong growth. To ensure the rapid movement of perishable goods, customs authorities at Beilun 2 Bridge maintain clearance operations during weekends and public holidays.

Imported fruit shipments are processed upon arrival without the need for advance booking, while customs declarations and inspections are handled immediately at the border gate. Automated inspection and clearance procedures for fresh products take as little as 20 seconds to complete.

Preliminary figures show that more than 20,000 freight vehicles have benefited from customs facilitation measures at Beilun 2 Bridge since the beginning of 2026. Clearance efficiency for cold-chain cargo has improved by more than 50% compared with the same period last year, helping strengthen regional agricultural and seafood trade between ASEAN and China./.

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