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Prime Minister’s upcoming trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam - Russia ties: Ambassador

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the Summit commemorating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations and conduct bilateral activities in Kazan, the Russian Federation, from June 16–18. Ahead of the visit, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi spoke with VNA correspondents in Moscow about its significance and prospects for bilateral ties.

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Dien Bien’s ethnic communities join hands to keep traditions alive

Dien Bien’s ethnic communities join hands to keep traditions alive

In Dien Bien province in north-western Vietnam, ethnic minority cultural heritage is being actively preserved through the combined efforts of local communities and schools. From remote mountain villages to classroom settings, the passing down of traditions to younger generations continues in a sustainable way.

Vietnamese flavours captivate Filipino diners

Vietnamese flavours captivate Filipino diners

Stepping into Metropolitan Hospital in Manila, diners may be surprised to find a vibrant Vietnamese culinary space. Behind it lies the inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Vietnamese expatriates, whose restaurants have endured a long and challenging process of adaptation to survive and thrive in the Philippines.

The journey to bring the fallen home

The journey to bring the fallen home

To fulfil the nation’s sacred duty to those who laid down their lives for the Fatherland, the 500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search, Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains is being carried out nationwide. From war cemeteries across Vietnam to remote forests in Laos and Cambodia, all forces are directed towards a common goal: restoring the names, hometowns and identities of the fallen, and bringing them home to their families.

Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production

Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production

As export markets impose increasingly stringent requirements on quality, food safety and traceability, many Vietnamese farmers are shifting towards organic and sustainable production. The experience of farmers in Ho Chi Minh City shows that improving product quality is key to expanding market access and increasing value.

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen role as economic engine

PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen role as economic engine

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13 to discuss the city’s socio-economic development, the implementation of double-digit growth targets, and development tasks in the coming period.

Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers

Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers

Widely regarded as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations, the central coastal city of Da Nang has launched its 2026 summer tourism season with an exciting line-up of events and activities aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and boosting the city’s appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.

Thanh Hoa farmers embrace digital transformation

Thanh Hoa farmers embrace digital transformation

The Thanh Hoa provincial Farmers' Union is stepping up digital transformation efforts, helping farmers apply technology in agricultural production, processing and marketing. A growing number of high-tech farming models, automation systems and e-commerce platforms are contributing to higher product value and increased incomes for local people.

Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life

Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life

For generations of Vietnamese people, the lotus has been regarded as a symbol of resilience, nobility and purity. It is widely considered the flower that best represents the Vietnamese spirit, embodying the character, identity and soul of the nation.

Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

Vietnam intensifies search for and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains

The 500-Day Campaign to Accelerate Search, Recovery, Identification of Fallen Soldiers' Remains is entering its peak phase nationwide. The effort is described as a “mission from the heart”, as around 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be found and more than 300,000 martyrs’ graves remain unidentified. This issue continues to weigh heavily on many families and remains a matter of concern for the Party, State and military leaders, as well as the public.

PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support

PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.

Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity

Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity

Every Sunday morning, Dak R’mang Market in Ta Dung commune, Lam Dong province, attracts local residents and visitors alike. More than a place for trade, the market serves as a cultural hub where the traditions of the Mong ethnic community are preserved and promoted, making it a popular destination for community-based tourism in the Central Highlands.

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader

Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties

Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.