Business

Reference exchange rate rises slightly at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,423 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,907 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,123 VND/USD, down 9 VND, and the selling rate at 26,423 VND/USD, up 11 VND from the June 12 morning session.

Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by11 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,143 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,423 VND/USD./.

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