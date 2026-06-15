Reference exchange rate rises slightly at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,165 VND/USD on June 15, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,423 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,907 VND/USD.
The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw mixed fluctuations.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,123 VND/USD, down 9 VND, and the selling rate at 26,423 VND/USD, up 11 VND from the June 12 morning session.
Meanwhile, BIDV raised both rates by11 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,143 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,423 VND/USD./.
Reference exchange rate stays stable on June 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,153 VND/USD on June 11, unchanged from the previous day.