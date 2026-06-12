Business

Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026 opens with 240 booths

For Hue, the fair is also an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic and business-friendly locality while promoting local specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and outstanding rural industrial products, helping stimulate trade, services, tourism and investment attraction.

The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026 officially opened on June 12 at the Hue City Culture and Sports Square, featuring 240 booths and bringing together businesses, cooperatives and trade promotion organisations from across the country.

The six-day event is jointly organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Hue Investment, Trade and Business Support Centre as part of the Hue International Music Week 2026.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hue municipal People’s Committee Ha Van Tuan highlighted the growing importance of trade promotion activities in the context of deepening international economic integration.

He said the fair serves not only as a venue for showcasing products but also as a platform for connecting supply and demand, linking businesses with partners, distributors and consumers.

Through the event, participating enterprises have opportunities to promote their brands, seek business partners, expand distribution networks, strengthen production-consumption linkages and stay updated on market trends and technological innovations, thereby improving operational efficiency and competitiveness, he noted.

For Hue, the fair is also an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic and business-friendly locality while promoting local specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and outstanding rural industrial products, helping stimulate trade, services, tourism and investment attraction.

According to Tuan, holding the event within the framework of Hue Festival 2026 creates a harmonious combination of culture, tourism and commerce, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

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A booth at the trade fair. (Photo: VNA)

The fair is divided into three main exhibition zones. The first, comprising around 50 booths, showcases the economic and trade potential of provinces and cities nationwide. The second features about 110 booths displaying OCOP products, regional specialties, agricultural produce, handicrafts, traditional craft village products and exemplary rural industrial goods.

The third zone includes approximately 80 booths dedicated to trade and services, offering high-quality consumer goods and products serving daily life and production needs.

Products on display cover a wide range of sectors, including agricultural, forestry and aquatic products, processed foods, textiles and garments, footwear, electronics, electrical appliances, construction materials, furniture, stationery, information technology products, as well as financial, banking and telecommunications services.

Organisers emphasised that all products exhibited at the fair must comply with regulations on origin traceability, quality standards, technical requirements and food safety. Participating businesses are also required to ensure that all goods are legally circulated in the market./.

VNA
#Hue Festival Trade Fair #trade promotion #Hue City #NQ 59-BT
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