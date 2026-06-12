Ambassador pledges more contributions to Vietnam – RoK economic links

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan received a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12, hailing the outgoing diplomat's dedication to bilateral ties, reported the Ministry of Finance.



Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.



The deputy minister noted bilateral relations have continued thriving over the past three years. The state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam to the RoK in August 2025 and by President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung to Vietnam in April 2026, shortly after the consolidation of the Southeast Asian country's key state leadership positions, reflected the special nature of bilateral ties.



According to the Vietnamese official, economic relations between the two countries have recorded significant achievements. During Ambassador Choi’s tenure, the RoK has maintained its position as the largest foreign investor in Vietnam. As of the end of May 2026, Korean investors had registered 10,497 projects across 19 economic sectors in Vietnam, with total registered capital exceeding 101 billion USD.





The meeting between Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan and a delegation from the RoK Embassy in Vietnam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Regarding development cooperation, the RoK is Vietnam’s second-largest bilateral donor, with total loan commitments of 4 billion USD for the 2023–2030 period under two cooperation agreements signed with the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).



For his part, Choi thanked Tuan and officials of the Ministry of Finance for their support and for sharing information aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.



The ambassador noted the RoK’s new ODA policy prioritises areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, culture, and supply chains.



He affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will keep contributing to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, including in the fields of economy and finance./.