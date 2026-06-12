Business

Ambassador pledges more contributions to Vietnam – RoK economic links

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi Young-sam on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan at the meeting with the delegation of the RoK Embassy led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)
Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan at the meeting with the delegation of the RoK Embassy led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan received a delegation from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12, hailing the outgoing diplomat's dedication to bilateral ties, reported the Ministry of Finance.

Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

The deputy minister noted bilateral relations have continued thriving over the past three years. The state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam to the RoK in August 2025 and by President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung to Vietnam in April 2026, shortly after the consolidation of the Southeast Asian country's key state leadership positions, reflected the special nature of bilateral ties.

According to the Vietnamese official, economic relations between the two countries have recorded significant achievements. During Ambassador Choi’s tenure, the RoK has maintained its position as the largest foreign investor in Vietnam. As of the end of May 2026, Korean investors had registered 10,497 projects across 19 economic sectors in Vietnam, with total registered capital exceeding 101 billion USD.

toan-canh.png
The meeting between Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan and a delegation from the RoK Embassy in Vietnam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Regarding development cooperation, the RoK is Vietnam’s second-largest bilateral donor, with total loan commitments of 4 billion USD for the 2023–2030 period under two cooperation agreements signed with the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) of the Export-Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM).

For his part, Choi thanked Tuan and officials of the Ministry of Finance for their support and for sharing information aimed at enhancing economic ties between the two countries.

The ambassador noted the RoK’s new ODA policy prioritises areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, culture, and supply chains.

He affirmed that regardless of his future position, he will keep contributing to the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK, including in the fields of economy and finance./.

VNA
#Republic of Korea #Ambassador Choi Young-sam #Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Vietnamese Ministry of Finance #NQ 59-BT Korea (RoK) Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Leaders of Bamboo Airways and Rakso Holdings Co.Ltd sign an MoU to promote cooperation in the aviation, tourism and service sectors at the forum in Seoul on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

FLC Group seeks to expand investment cooperation in RoK

Ambassador Vu Ho suggested enhancing Vietnam – RoK ties in tourism, aviation and flexible investment models to develop flagship projects meeting high standards, helping herald a new cooperation phase between the two countries.

A corner of K-Med Expo 2026 in Ho Chi MInh City (Photo: K-Med Expo Vietnam)

RoK medical equipment firms eye stronger export to Vietnam

The K-Med Expo, organised annually since 2023 by KINTEX and the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association, attracts around 300 Korean medical device companies each year. For this year’s consultation conference, KOTRA invited about 100 buyers, including Vietnamese hospitals and medical equipment distributors, to meet with 71 Korean exhibitors.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Vu Ho speaks at the forum.(Photo: VNA)

Forum promotes Vietnam–RoK supply chain connectivity

Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of ITPC, said that after more than three decades of cooperation, Vietnam–RoK ties are shifting from traditional manufacturing cooperation towards mastering future-oriented technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), digital finance, renewable energy and global supply chains.

See more

The working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam, Japan cultivate energy collaboration

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long urged Idemitsu to leverage its role as a strategic shareholder and team up with other partners to respond swiftly to geopolitical shifts, ensuring a stable, sustainable crude oil flow to the refinery.

Delegates press the buttons to launch the Meiko Yen Quang semiconductor manufacturing plant project. (Photo: VNA)

Work starts on 500-million-USD Meiko semiconductor plant in Phu Tho province

The project has an initial investment of more than 500 million USD and will focus on artificial intelligence and space technology-related applications. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate annual revenue of around 530 million USD per year and create approximately 2,000 jobs for local workers.

Coffee, often referred to as the “brown gem” of Lam Dong, is one of the province’s signature agricultural products. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong reshapes coffee industry to elevate export value

Lam Dong plans to strengthen branding and trade promotion efforts, develop coffee-growing regions linked to geographical indications, expand digital traceability systems and make greater use of free trade agreements (FTAs) to diversify export markets.

Cargo handling operations at Berths 3 and 4 of the Hai Phong International Gateway Port. (Photo: VNA)

AI reshapes logistics, raising bar for workforce skills

According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the logistics sector will require around 2.2 million workers by 2030, including 1.6 million employees for logistics service providers and nearly 600,000 personnel supporting logistics operations in manufacturing and trading enterprises.

The site planned for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power projects to transform Khanh Hoa coastal communities

Khanh Hoa province aims to hand over fully cleared sites to investors by June 30, 2026. For Ninh Thuan 1, both the plant site and the resettlement zone are scheduled for completion by June 30. For Ninh Thuan 2, the plant site is due on June 15, with the resettlement area following by June 30.

Professor Tao Yitao, Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research (Photo: VNA)

Stable beginnings, powerful breakthroughs for Vietnam’s private economic sector

Vietnam is now at a critical juncture in pursuing what its leadership has described as a new era of national rise. In the long term, the development of the private economic sector will depend not only on supportive policies but also on a stable, transparent institutional environment that guarantees fair competition, said Professor Tao Yitao, Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research.

The trade policy review of Uruguay at the WTO headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam participates in WTO review of Uruguay's trade policy

Vietnam also welcomed Uruguay's active engagement in the multilateral trading system as a founding member of the WTO. Uruguay has ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, joined the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), and contributed to Joint Statement Initiatives (JSIs) on e-commerce and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Experts discuss cooperation opportunities in Vietnam-Germany manufacturing value chains at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Germany cooperation creates new opportunities for sustainable manufacturing

Germany is an important partner of Vietnam and a global leader in green technology, smart manufacturing, automation and circular economy solutions. The combination of German technological expertise and Vietnam's manufacturing capabilities and strong commitment to transformation would create significant opportunities in green production, supporting industries, digital transformation, supply chain management and eco-industrial park development.