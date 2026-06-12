FLC Group seeks to expand investment cooperation in RoK

Seoul (VNA) – FLC Group and its subsidiary Bamboo Airways jointly organised a Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) investment promotion forum in Seoul on June 12 to strengthen cooperation with Korean businesses and investors.



The forum introduced cooperation opportunities within FLC’s ecosystem spanning real estate, tourism and resorts, golf, aviation and related services. It attracted nearly 400 participants, including representatives of diplomatic agencies, Vietnamese localities, and Korean business associations, financial institutions and enterprises interested in Vietnam’s real estate and tourism sectors.



Addressing the event, Pham Anh Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Gia Lai provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted the province’s advantages for developing resort, ecological, golf, and cultural tourism.



He said Gia Lai is accelerating investment in transport, aviation, seaport and digital infrastructure while promoting administrative reforms to create a transparent and business-friendly environment.



As host of the Visit Vietnam Year 2026, Gia Lai has identified the RoK as a strategic market and partner, he went on, noting that it is coordinating with FLC and relevant agencies to promote charter flights between Seoul and Quy Nhon, develop tourism products and attract investment in high-end resorts, eco-tourism, golf and wellness services.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho said bilateral relations are expanding to new areas such as tourism, smart city development and services, creating significant opportunities for cooperation between businesses of the two countries.



He noted that Vietnam is becoming an attractive destination for tourism and investment thanks to strong economic growth, improving infrastructure and a rapidly developing tourism industry.





Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the Vietnam – Republic of Korea investment promotion forum in Seoul on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

According to the diplomat, FLC’s ecosystem covering real estate, aviation, golf and tourism holds the potential to unlock destinations and generate new value chains. He suggested enhancing Vietnam – RoK ties in tourism, aviation and flexible investment models to develop flagship projects meeting high standards, helping herald a new cooperation phase between the two countries.



For her part, Huong Tran Kieu Dung, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of FLC Group, said Vietnam – RoK relations are flourishing and creating numerous opportunities for collaboration in real estate, tourism, aviation and urban development.



She said FLC is particularly interested in investment chances in Gia Lai while seeking long-term partnerships with Korean businesses and investors to leverage resources, technology and international expertise.



A highlight of the forum was the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoU) between entities within the FLC ecosystem and Korean partners.



Bamboo Airways signed an MoU with RAKSO Holdings to promote cooperation in aviation, tourism and services. FLC Hotels & Resorts signed MoUs with HanaTour Service and Parata Air to strengthen tourism connectivity and expand international visitor markets. Meanwhile, FLC Biscom reached a cooperation agreement with DATRIP to develop membership programmes and customer experience solutions.



The deals are expected to expand the international partnership network of FLC and Bamboo Airways while enhancing links between Vietnamese and Korean enterprises in real estate, tourism, aviation and services./.