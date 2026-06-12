Ca Mau province tightens fishing vessel controls to combat IUU fishing

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau has taken stricter measures to monitor fishing vessel movements and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of efforts to secure the removal of the European Commission’s (EC) yellow card warning against Vietnamese seafood exports.



Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lu Quang Ngoi recently signed a decision establishing regulations on coordination in monitoring fishing vessels entering and leaving ports, sharing information and handling IUU-related violations.



The move is considered a key step in cleaning up fishing vessel data, strengthening discipline at sea and promoting a sustainable, responsible and internationally integrated fisheries sector.



Technology-driven monitoring



The new regulations place strong emphasis on the use of digital management tools, including the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), the electronic Catch Documentation and Traceability system (eCDT), and the national fisheries database.



Under the framework, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment will provide fishing licence, vessel safety and voyage data to border guards and relevant agencies to support monitoring and enforcement. It will also maintain continuous surveillance to detect and address violations promptly.



Meanwhile, the provincial Border Guard Command will conduct strict inspections before vessels are allowed to depart. Fishing boats may leave port only if they meet all legal requirements, have functioning VMS equipment and possess valid confirmation from designated fishing ports.



Departure and arrival data recorded in the fishing vessel management system will be linked directly with the eCDT platform to strengthen traceability.



The Department of Agriculture and Environment, including fishing port management boards and the provincial IUU Office, will verify vessel information, monitor unloaded catches, issue port entry and exit certificates, and ensure all data are entered into the eCDT system.



Relevant agencies will conduct weekly or ad hoc data cross-checks to identify and address inaccurate declarations.



Rapid information sharing, stricter enforcement



The province has also established a mechanism for rapid information exchange among authorities to prevent violations such as incursions into foreign waters and disruptions to VMS signals.



Information on vessels losing VMS connection, crossing maritime boundaries or failing to meet operating requirements must be shared promptly through electronic systems and direct communication channels.



Direct links have been established among commune-level authorities, border guard stations, fisheries surveillance units and IUU offices. When unusual signals are detected, authorities will coordinate with vessel owners’ families to issue timely warnings.



For enforcement, agencies are required to cooperate closely from documenting violations and conducting investigations to completing legal procedures. Cases showing signs of criminal offences must be handled without delay, while any decision not to impose penalties must be supported by clear evidence.



The Department of Agriculture and Environment is designated as the lead agency responsible for coordinating and monitoring implementation across the province.



The provincial Border Guard Command will provide timely information on violating vessels, particularly those at high risk of entering foreign waters, and coordinate enforcement measures.



At the grassroots level, commune authorities must compile lists of vessels that fail to meet operating requirements and assign officials to monitor them. Local administrations will be held accountable for failing to detect or address violations in their jurisdictions.



Ca Mau has implemented a range of measures in recent years to strengthen fisheries management, including awareness campaigns aimed at improving compliance among fishing communities.



With more than 310 kilometres of coastline and a fishing fleet of over 5,000 vessels, the province has significant marine economic potential. However, the EC’s yellow card warning remains a major obstacle to the fisheries sector.



Provincial authorities view efforts to have the warning removed not only as a way to facilitate seafood exports and expand market access, but also as part of a broader commitment to protecting marine resources and building a transparent, sustainable fisheries industry./.

VNA