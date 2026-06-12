Vietnam, Japan cultivate energy collaboration

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long held a working session with Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (IKC) Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, saying that he expects the Japanese firm to work closely with Vietnamese partners in energy, drawing on its extensive experience, financial prowess, and technology.

Long praised Idemitsu’s cooperation in securing crude oil supplies for the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical complex, expecially amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

He urged Idemitsu to leverage its role as a strategic shareholder and team up with other partners to respond swiftly to geopolitical shifts, ensuring a stable, sustainable crude oil flow to the refinery.

On exploration expansion, he encouraged Idemitsu to study bidding rounds hosted by the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) in compliance with local law.

Hirano, in reply, briefed Long on the IKC’s operations in Vietnam. Founded in 1911, it was among the first international oil companies to enter the Vietnamese market in the early 1990s.

Idemitsu’s local unit, Idemitsu Vietnam Co., was established and began operations in October 2023 to reinforce support for ongoing projects. The company is scouting for investment opportunities, including research and development tied to energy transition and carbon neutrality, he said.

The guest asked for continued backing from the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant Vietnamese agencies to run existing projects and expand investment in the energy sector, thereby contributing to bilateral economic ties./.