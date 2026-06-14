Gia Lai showcases investment potential to Korean businesses

Seoul (VNA) – Officials of Gia Lai highlighted the central province’s investment opportunities and development priorities during a business roundtable with Korean enterprises held in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on June 13.



The event, organised by the Korea – Vietnam Economic and Cultural Exchange Association (KOVECA), formed part of a working visit to the Northeast Asian country by a Gia Lai delegation led by Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan.



Addressing the roundtable, Tuan presented Gia Lai’s strengths and development orientation in key sectors, including renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, processing industries, logistics, the entertainment industry, eco-tourism, resort tourism and marine tourism.



He noted that Gia Lai now combines the advantages of both the south-central coastal region and the Central Highlands. The province benefits from an increasingly modern transport network, including an airport, seaport and expressways with strong regional connectivity. With the country’s second-largest natural area, it still has significant room for future development and investment cooperation.



The official stressed that the RoK has long been one of important partners of Vietnam in general and Gia Lai in particular in investment, trade, tourism, industry, services and people-to-people exchanges. During the visit, the delegation hopes to attract Korean investors to sectors where Gia Lai holds competitive advantages.



The province is committed to creating the most favourable conditions for investors and accompanying them throughout the process of project research, implementation and operation, he added.



KOVECA Chairman Kwon Sung-tack said Gia Lai possesses considerable potential following the recent administrative merger. Favourable climate and soil conditions provide strong prospects for high-tech agriculture, large-scale livestock farming, tourism and clean energy development.



He noted that the direct exchange between the Gia Lai delegation and Korean businesses offered an important opportunity for both sides to better understand each other’s needs and identify suitable investment and technological cooperation projects.



At the event, Korean companies introduced a range of advanced technologies and initiatives, including off-grid clean energy storage and supply systems, clean-energy engines for vessels, and a proposal to establish a Korea – Vietnam international school in Gia Lai aimed at attracting and training international students.



Korean businesses expressed strong interest in the sectors promoted by the province, describing them as highly promising and well aligned with future investment orientations of Korean businesses in Vietnam.



Earlier, the Gia Lai delegation held working sessions with major Korean organisations and enterprises, including KBIZ, HanaTour and Blooming Sky, and organised an investment promotion forum to introduce the province’s potential and business environment to Korean partners./.

VNA