Hue International Music Week 2026 opens

Hue (VNA) – The Hue International Music Week 2026 opened on June 13 evening, bringing together leading artists and arts troupes from Vietnam and abroad for six consecutive nights of performances.

Vice Chairman of the Hue municipal People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the programme features 15 performances that blend traditional and contemporary artistic expressions. Audiences will enjoy a diverse musical palette ranging from V-pop, K-pop, J-pop and alternative pop to flamenco and other emerging international performance trends.

The event is expected to become one of the most vibrant highlights of this year’s Hue Festival, offering residents and visitors unique artistic experiences in an international cultural exchange setting.

Following the opening ceremony, large crowds gathered to enjoy performances by artists from the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and the Hue Royal Traditional Arts Theatre.

The Park Sang-Yong Yung Dance Company from Busan impressed audiences with works that seamlessly combined traditional Korean dance elements with contemporary movement, creating a distinctive artistic experience while strengthening cultural exchanges between the RoK and Vietnam.

A performance by artists from the Hue Royal Traditional Arts Theatre at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Music Week 2026 on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

Japanese singer Kawanishi Natsuki, a young female artist popular across Asian social media platforms, captivated festival-goers with her performance of Ideal Girl, showcasing her expressive vocals and understated stage presence.

Meanwhile, K-Culture Friends in Chungnam, a collective featuring six representative Korean arts troupes, delivered a colourful programme that fused traditional Korean culture with the dynamic energy of modern K-pop.

Designed as an open-air community-oriented event, the music week is free to the public, creating a new space for contemporary, creative and inclusive musical experiences. Dubbed a global feast of sound and light, it brings together eight leading traditional and contemporary performing groups from Vietnam, France, Spain, Japan and the RoK.

According to the event organisers, it is not only a platform for international cultural exchange but also a strategic step toward positioning Hue as Vietnam’s signature festival city while promoting its cultural identity and supporting sustainable tourism and socio-economic development./.