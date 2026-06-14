Culture - Sports

Vietnamese silk gets modern pitch inside Hanoi communal house

Storytelling about preserving traditional crafts, paired with experiential activities within heritage spaces, is seen as an effective way for Vietnamese craft village products to continue to shine and claim their place in contemporary life, said an insider.

Foreigners explore Vietnamese silk at the Yen Thai communal house in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Foreigners explore Vietnamese silk at the Yen Thai communal house in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – At the entrance of the Yen Thai communal house in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district, glossy and premium silk products from Vietnam’s craft villages are arranged with care, injecting a fresh, contemporary feel into an ancient setting.

The display is part of a series of cultural events run by the Hoan Kiem Lake and Old Quarter management board, open through June 30.

Inside the historic space, visitors get hands-on experience in traditional silk production, from reeling to handloom weaving, and also learn the distinct traits of Vietnam’s silk varieties.

While Nha Xa silk of Ninh Binh province is prized for rich woven patterns, softness, and colourfastness, Van Phuc from Hanoi is known for fine weaving and was once a royal tribute textile. Bao Loc silk from Lam Dong province is valued for its thicker yarns and natural sheen, making it ideal for premium fashion.

Alongside traditional silk products such as fabric, scarves, and long dresses, creative items like fashion accessories and interior décor are also on display, showing how Vietnamese silk adapts to modern life.

The Yen Thai communal house, a national historical and cultural site since 1995, honours Empress Dowager and Royal Consort Y Lan. She twice served as regent, governed on behalf of the King, led successful resistance against foreign invaders, and is revered as the village’s tutelary deity. Having lived in the area, she is credited with teaching silk weaving to palace attendants and locals, building the craft’s reputation in the ancient capital of Thang Long.

Dr. Hoang Hai Yen, founder of the social enterprise Suncraft, said business experts advocate presenting craft village products accompanied by their deeper cultural and historical stories through a contemporary lens. Vietnamese silk is loved for its identity, and foreigners are impressed by its craftsmanship and quality.

Storytelling about preserving traditional crafts, paired with experiential activities within heritage spaces, is seen as an effective way for Vietnamese craft village products to continue to shine and claim their place in contemporary life, she added./.

VNA
#Hanoi #Yen Thai communal house #Hoan Kiem district #Vietnamese silk #craft villages Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Hung Yen artisans keep tussah silk tradition alive

Hung Yen artisans keep tussah silk tradition alive

In the northern province of Hung Yen, the journey of tussah silk begins in the lush mulberry fields of Vu Tien commune and ends at wooden looms in Le Loi commune. Amid modern life, this traditional craft continues to be quietly preserved by local artisans.

Efforts made to preserve Nha Xa silk

Efforts made to preserve Nha Xa silk

Nha Xa silk village (formerly in Ha Nam province), now part of Duy Tan commune in Ninh Binh province, is renowned for its soft and durable mulberry silk, which embodies the finest traditions of Vietnamese craftsmanship. With more than 700 years of history, silk weaving is deeply rooted in the area’s cultural and economic life.

See more

Book displays and introductions help foster a love of reading and spread reading culture throughout the community. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks strong global presence for its children's books

Vietnamese children’s literature has steadily expanded its presence in international literary circles in recent years. From a few notable titles earning recognition in respected competitions, the sector has shown encouraging progress in bringing Vietnamese stories to readers around the world.

A stall offering discounted combo meals of bread and drinks at the fourth Banh mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City ranks among world’s top culinary destinations

According to Time Out, the appeal of Ho Chi Minh City’s cuisine lies in its creativity, much of which was shaped during challenging periods in history. Iconic dishes such as banh mi (sandwiches) and com tam (broken rice) are highlighted as examples of this resourcefulness.

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” officially opens at the Saint-André des Arts cinema in Paris on June 11 (Photo: organising board)

Vietnamese youth tell cultural stories on European screen

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” highlights the efforts of young Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese filmmakers to introduce Vietnam’s culture and people to international audiences through documentary storytelling. It has brought together professional filmmakers, screenwriters and cultural and film activists from Vietnam and abroad.

Delegates to the 107th meeting of the AIMF Executive Bureau 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hue spreads heritage city values within Francophone community

Its participation marked an important step for the central city of Hue to expand its international partnerships, deepen integration with municipalities worldwide, and cement its role and standing as a dynamic and responsible heritage city within the Francophone network.

With its rich history, aesthetic grace, and spiritual meaning, the lotus stands as a central symbol in defining Hue’s cultural identity. (Photo: tapchidongnama.vn)

Lotus Festival lights up Hue’s summer

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bong Lai Islet on Tinh Tam Lotus Lake in Phu Xuan ward, one of Hue’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 (Photo: VNA)

World Cup 2026: Vietnam leaves distinct mark at global cultural showcase

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.

Michelin Guide Vietnam recognises 11 one-Michelin star restaurants (Photo: Michelin Guide Vietnam)

Local ingredients, cultural roots propel Vietnam’s Michelin journey

One of the clearest examples is Hieu Luc, a modest fish soup eatery on Hai Ba Trung Street in Hanoi, which has been included in the Michelin Selected category for the second consecutive year. Known for its clear, delicately sweet broth made from freshwater perch and mustard greens, the restaurant serves a traditional specialty from Hung Yen province.

Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 visit the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN city leaders explore Hanoi’s heritage sites

At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, delegates visited the Doan Mon Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kinh Thien Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.

Ly Hoang Nam is Asia's No. 1 pickleball player. (Photo: webthethao.vn)

Ly Hoang Nam tops Asian pickleball rankings

Vietnam boasts five players in the DUPR Asian top 10, with Nam leading the rankings on 6,267 points ahead of competitors from the Philippines, India, Hong Kong (China) and Chinese Taipei.

Visitors to the booth of the Vietnamese Embassy at the Embassies Food and Culture Festival held in Prague, the Czech Republic, on June 6 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture, cuisine leave lasting impression in Czech Republic

Featuring more than 100 booths representing diverse cultures from around the world, the festival transformed the heart of Prague into a vibrant multicultural space where visitors could sample traditional dishes, enjoy folk performances, listen to traditional music and experience unique cultural showcases from different continents.