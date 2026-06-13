Vietnamese para-chess team shine at IPCA world chess championship 2026

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s para-chess team showed an outstanding performance at the 25th IPCA World Individual Standard Chess Championship 2026 (IPCA 2026) in Spain, securing a total of four gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

According to the Sports Authority of Vietnam, the tournament took place from June 1–13, bringing together more than 70 players from 18 countries and territories.

Vietnam was represented by two athletes, Doan Thu Huyen and Tran Thi Bich Thuy, under the guidance of coach Bui Quang Vu.

Vietnam’s para-chess team at the 25th IPCA World Individual Standard Chess Championship 2026 (IPCA 2026) in Spain (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

The outstanding performer was Thuy, who brought home three out of the four gold medals. Competing in the women’s wheelchair category, she dominated all three events – standard, rapid and blitz chess – to complete a remarkable gold-medal sweep.

Her success continued in the women’s open category, which featured many strong and experienced international players. She added two silver medals in standard and blitz chess and a bronze medal in rapid chess, making her Vietnam’s most successful athlete at this year’s championship.

Meanwhile, Huyen also enjoyed an impressive campaign. Winning seven of her nine matches, she secured the gold medal in the rapid chess category of the women’s open event.

Coach Vu said the 11-day competition schedule was demanding, with a high density of matches and strong opponents posing significant challenges for the athletes.

However, driven by determination and national pride, the Vietnamese players overcame those difficulties to achieve impressive results, he said, adding that the success at IPCA 2026 reflected thorough preparation and the athletes’ unwavering dedication.

The achievements at IPCA 2026 underscore the strong development of Vietnam’s disabled sports movement, contributing to further cementing the growing position of Vietnamese para chess on the global sporting stage./.

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