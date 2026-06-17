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Vietnam, Poland seek to boost cooperation in circular economy, green technology

Poland is investing heavily in green technologies, including natural resource management, environmental protection, and industrial decarbonisation, said Wojciech Kusak, Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam.

Wojciech Kusak, Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam, speaks at the Vietnam – Poland business connection forum on green development (GreenEvo) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17. (Photo: VNA)
Wojciech Kusak, Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam, speaks at the Vietnam – Poland business connection forum on green development (GreenEvo) in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam and Poland are deepening cooperation in circular economy and green technology, as businesses from the two countries explore new opportunities for sustainable growth at the Vietnam – Poland business connection forum on green development (GreenEvo) held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 17.

Organised by the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam, the forum brought together Polish enterprises specialising in environmental technologies to connect with Vietnamese partners and promote cooperation in green transition, circular economy solutions and sustainable infrastructure development.

Addressing the event, Wojciech Kusak, Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam, said Poland is now the world’s 20th largest economy with its GDP hitting 1 trillion USD. Although previously known as a major food exporter, Poland has undergone a transformation by taking advantage of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Poland is investing heavily in green technologies, including natural resource management, environmental protection, and industrial decarbonisation, he noted, adding that the European nation seeks to align its development vision with Vietnam’s green transition goals by combining Vietnam’s strategic position in ASEAN with Poland’s strength in green transition technology solutions.

Piotr Harasimowicz, head of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) office in Vietnam, said the bilateral partnership is entering a new phase, driven by sustainability, innovation, and green transition. He noted that Vietnam is one of the most dynamic economies in Asia, with goals focused on green growth, energy transition, and environmental protection.

At the same time, he said Poland has undergone a deep economic transformation, balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility, creating a solid foundation for long-term strategic cooperation. The agency, he added, continues to support business connectivity, identify opportunities and facilitate partnerships between enterprises of the two countries.

According to Harasimowicz, the event aims to connect Poland’s innovation ecosystem with Vietnamese businesses and organisations, creating opportunities for cooperation across multiple sectors in line with sustainable development trends.

He noted that GreenEvo programme, initiated by Poland’s Ministry of Climate and Environment, brings together enterprises with strong expertise across fields, including water treatment, waste management, circular economy, green infrastructure, and technology solutions for sustainable development. These are also areas that are receiving growing attention from Vietnamese businesses and local authorities as the country advances its sustainable development agenda.

Vietnam’s dynamic economic development and strong policy focus on green growth have created expanding opportunities for international cooperation. Achieving its long-term climate and development goals will require greater involvement from the business community and wider application of advanced technologies to improve resource efficiency, reduce emissions, protect the environment, and adapt to climate change.

In this context, many Polish companies view Vietnam not only as an important market, but also as a long-term partner for innovation and sustainable business development.

Bui Thi Ninh, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ho Chi Minh City (VCCI-HCM) stressed that the forum offers an important platform for businesses from both sides to exchange information, explore cooperation opportunities and share technological solutions supporting sustainable development goals.

In recent years, Vietnam – Poland economic ties have recorded steady growth. In the first four months of 2026, two-way trade reached about 1.47 billion USD. Poland remains one of Vietnam’s key trading partners in Central and Eastern Europe and an important gateway for Vietnamese goods to access the EU countries.

Beyond traditional trade and investment, the two countries are increasingly expanding cooperation into science and technology, innovation, environmental solutions and sustainable development. The participation of GreenEvo enterprises in Vietnam is therefore seen as a practical step to deepen bilateral collaboration and open new prospects for green and innovation-driven partnerships in the future./.

#Poland #circular economy #green technology #GreenEvo #Vietnam-Poland relations #Embassy of Poland in Vietnam #NQ 59-BT Poland Vietnam
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