Culture - Sports

EFEO photo archive eyes UNESCO Memory of the World status

The nearly 40,000 photographs taken from the late 19th to the early 20th century by generations of EFEO scholars document the culture, history, architecture and society of Vietnam and Indochina.

Delegates at the International Conference on the EFEO Photographic Collection- Heritage Potential (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the International Conference on the EFEO Photographic Collection- Heritage Potential (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An international workshop held in Hanoi on June 15 highlighted the historical, scientific and cultural values of the French School of Asian Studies (EFEO) photo collection and its potential for inscription on UNESCO's Memory of the World Register.

Co-organised by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), the EFEO in Paris and UNESCO's Hanoi Office, the event focused on the nearly 40,000 photographs taken from the late 19th to the early 20th century by generations of EFEO scholars, documenting the culture, history, architecture and society of Vietnam and Indochina.

The collection, now digitised through cooperation between EFEO and the VASS's Institute of Social Sciences Information, has been made available online to support global research and public access. The digitisation effort is also an important step towards preparing a nomination dossier for UNESCO recognition.

UNESCO Representative to Vietnam Jonathan Wallace Baker said the collection serves as a valuable source of reference for archaeology, heritage conservation, ethnology and architectural studies while contributing to future World Heritage nominations in Vietnam.

He stressed the need for professional preservation, sustainable digital archiving, and responsible access policies, which are crucial for documentary heritage to retain authencity, accessibility, and long-term value.

Baker also affirmed UNESCO's continued cooperation with Vietnam, France and partners across the Asia-Pacific to support documentary heritage preservation, promote the goals of the Memory of the World Register, and encourage dialogue on shared documentary heritage./.

VNA
#NQ 80 #EFEO #UNESCO #photo #Vietnam #Indonchina #Văn hóa soi đường - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Inside Hung Thoong Cave in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park. (Photo published by VNA)

Phong Nha – Ke Bang earns UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve status

The recognition marks the third UNESCO accolade for Phong Nha – Ke Bang, which was inscribed as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2003 and again in 2015. The latest designation highlights the park's global ecological significance while opening new prospects for conservation and sustainable development.

See more

Visitors to the “Hoang Sa, Truong Sa – Sacred Sea and Islands” exhibition in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Archival exhibition on Hoang Sa, Truong Sa opens in Da Nang

The display presents objective and verifiable historical and legal proof of Vietnam’s maritime and insular sovereignty while underscoring the unyielding resolve, patriotism, and contributions of generations of Vietnamese soldiers and citizens.

"Colours of Vietnam” is vividly brought to life through contemporary dance performances set to traditional Vietnamese music. (Photo: VNA)

Bonjour Vietnam festival promotes Vietnamese culture in Paris

Through music, art, cuisine and cultural experiences, the “Bonjour Vietnam” festival continues to promote Vietnam’s image in France while strengthening exchanges between overseas Vietnamese generations and international friends, helping bring Vietnamese culture closer to the world.

A Vietnamese traditional art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Artistic exchange programme strengthens Vietnam- Japan cultural ties

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son said the programme served as a meaningful platform to introduce and promote Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage to international audiences while strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community in Japan and fostering connections with their roots.

People join a mass yoga performance at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi on June 14 as part of activities marking the International Day of Yoga (June 21). (Photo: VNA)

Mass yoga performance celebrates India – Vietnam cultural ties

Yoga's increasing popularity in Vietnam reflects the enduring appeal of positive cultural values and demonstrates the Vietnamese people's appreciation of India’s and humanity's cultural essence, said a leader of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

A performance at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Music Week 2026 on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hue International Music Week 2026 opens

Audiences will enjoy a diverse musical palette ranging from V-pop, K-pop, J-pop and alternative pop to flamenco and other emerging international performance trends.

Foreigners explore Vietnamese silk at the Yen Thai communal house in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese silk gets modern pitch inside Hanoi communal house

Storytelling about preserving traditional crafts, paired with experiential activities within heritage spaces, is seen as an effective way for Vietnamese craft village products to continue to shine and claim their place in contemporary life, said an insider.

Book displays and introductions help foster a love of reading and spread reading culture throughout the community. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks strong global presence for its children's books

Vietnamese children’s literature has steadily expanded its presence in international literary circles in recent years. From a few notable titles earning recognition in respected competitions, the sector has shown encouraging progress in bringing Vietnamese stories to readers around the world.

A stall offering discounted combo meals of bread and drinks at the fourth Banh mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City ranks among world’s top culinary destinations

According to Time Out, the appeal of Ho Chi Minh City’s cuisine lies in its creativity, much of which was shaped during challenging periods in history. Iconic dishes such as banh mi (sandwiches) and com tam (broken rice) are highlighted as examples of this resourcefulness.

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” officially opens at the Saint-André des Arts cinema in Paris on June 11 (Photo: organising board)

Vietnamese youth tell cultural stories on European screen

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” highlights the efforts of young Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese filmmakers to introduce Vietnam’s culture and people to international audiences through documentary storytelling. It has brought together professional filmmakers, screenwriters and cultural and film activists from Vietnam and abroad.

Delegates to the 107th meeting of the AIMF Executive Bureau 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hue spreads heritage city values within Francophone community

Its participation marked an important step for the central city of Hue to expand its international partnerships, deepen integration with municipalities worldwide, and cement its role and standing as a dynamic and responsible heritage city within the Francophone network.

With its rich history, aesthetic grace, and spiritual meaning, the lotus stands as a central symbol in defining Hue’s cultural identity. (Photo: tapchidongnama.vn)

Lotus Festival lights up Hue’s summer

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bong Lai Islet on Tinh Tam Lotus Lake in Phu Xuan ward, one of Hue’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 (Photo: VNA)

World Cup 2026: Vietnam leaves distinct mark at global cultural showcase

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.