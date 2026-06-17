☕ Afternoon briefing on June 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for continued efforts to build the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) into a comprehensively strong organisation capable of meeting the requirements of the country’s new development phase.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (front, centre) and delegates at the opening session of the 8th National Congress of the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association in Hanoi on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

The top leader made the statement while addressing the opening session of the 8th National Congress of the VWVA in Hanoi on June 17. Read full text



- Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung met with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, in Kazan on June 16 afternoon (local time) within the framework of his visit to the Russian Federation to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit celebrating the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations.



Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (centre) meets with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov (right). (Photo: VNA)

Minnikhanov expressed his honour to welcome PM Hung and the Vietnamese delegation, including leaders of many ministries and agencies, to Kazan. He expressed his confidence that the trip would open up many opportunities for cooperation between the Republic of Tatarstan in particular and Vietnam, and between Russia and Vietnam in general. Read full text



- Vietnam is renewing its foreign investment strategy under the Politburo’s Resolution 10-NQ/TW, steering it toward hi-tech FDI in electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, big data, Internet of Things, biotechnology, advanced healthcare and modern logistics, while demanding deeper localisation of supply chains, a strategic shift that raises the bar for the quality of capital it will now accept.



The first months of 2026 have brought a flurry of dealmaking. Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Phu Tho and Thai Nguyen provinces have all sped up the issuance of investment certificates, policy approvals and memorandums of understanding with a range of foreign backers. Read full text



- Vietnam Airlines on June 16 officially launched a direct route between Hanoi and Amsterdam, marking the first nonstop air service linking Vietnam and the Netherlands - one of Europe's leading economic, financial, and logistics hubs.



The new route marks a significant step in the national flag carrier’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe while supporting growing economic, trade and people-to-people ties between the two countries. Read full text



- Sun Group, HAECO, Japan Airlines and Toyota Tsusho signed a joint venture agreement on June 16 to develop a 360-million-USD Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) complex at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province. The project is expected to mark a significant milestone for Vietnam’s aviation industry and strengthen the country’s position within the regional aviation value chain.



The project represents a new chapter in the development of Van Don International Airport, making it the first privately developed airport in Vietnam to host a large-scale aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. The initiative is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for the airport, positioning it not only as an aviation gateway but also as an emerging aviation industrial hub of national significance. Read full text



- Fortune on June 16 unveiled the third annual Southeast Asia 500, ranking the region’s largest companies by FY2025 revenue with Vietnam’s headline names reshaping the list.



Vingroup, the country’s largest private-sector conglomerate, leaps from 37th to 26th on 12.8 billion USD in revenue, a 69% jump that places it ninth among the fastest-growing companies on the list. Read full text



- Representatives of Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA on June 16 handed over 1,200 tonnes of rice to Cuban agro-industrial company Los Palacios under an agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture.



AgriVMA Director Nguyen Thi Thom and Los Palacios General Director Michel Ballate Camejo signed the delivery contract in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Telce Gonzalez Morera./. Read full text







