Sun Group joins forces with three global aviation leaders to develop 360-million-USD aircraft maintenance complex in Van Don

Hanoi (VNA) - Sun Group, HAECO, Japan Airlines and Toyota Tsusho signed a joint venture agreement on June 16 to develop a 360-million-USD Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) complex at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province. The project is expected to mark a significant milestone for Vietnam’s aviation industry and strengthen the country’s position within the regional aviation value chain.



Vietnam’s first private airport to host a large-scale MRO complex

The project represents a new chapter in the development of Van Don International Airport, making it the first privately developed airport in Vietnam to host a large-scale aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. The initiative is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for the airport, positioning it not only as an aviation gateway but also as an emerging aviation industrial hub of national significance.

Under the agreement, the partners will jointly invest in and develop the MRO complex on a site spanning more than 20 hectares within Van Don International Airport. In Phase 1, the facility will be built to international standards with the capacity to accommodate four wide-body aircraft and two narrow-body aircraft simultaneously, making it one of the largest aircraft maintenance facilities in Vietnam. Phase 2 is expected to expand both hangar space and operational capacity to further enhance efficiency and support future growth.

A perspective of the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) complex at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: Sun Group)

Scheduled to commence operations in 2028, the project is expected to create nearly 1,000 jobs, including around 200 international experts and foreign employees. It will also contribute to the development of a highly skilled aviation technical workforce in Vietnam, an area where demand continues to outpace supply and requires sustained long-term investment.

The partnership also marks the first time a project in Vietnam has brought together leading global players across aviation, aircraft engineering and international industry. Combining HAECO’s world-class MRO expertise - serving more than 300 airlines worldwide - with Japan Airlines’ operational excellence and Toyota Tsusho’s extensive global industrial and commercial network, together with Sun Group’s growing aviation ecosystem, the collaboration is expected to establish a strong foundation for one of Vietnam’s premier MRO hubs.

The selection of Van Don as the location for the project aligns closely with the development vision for both Van Don and Quang Ninh province. As Vietnam’s fastest-growing province in terms of GRDP in 2025, Quang Ninh is actively attracting high-value, technology-driven investments alongside its established strengths in tourism, services and logistics. Van Don, in particular, is being positioned as a new growth engine thanks to its strategic location, integrated infrastructure network and strong connectivity to major domestic and regional economic centres.

Richard Sell, Chief Executive Officer of HAECO Group, speaks at the event. (Photo: Sun Group)

Strengthening Vietnam’s aviation technical capabilities

The project comes at a time when Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets, while advanced MRO capabilities remain concentrated in a handful of countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. In Vietnam, aviation demand is expected to continue growing rapidly, with MRO demand forecast to outpace fleet expansion. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the domestic MRO market could reach approximately 7.4 billion USD by 2030, while current local capacity still meets only a fraction of that demand.

Against this backdrop, the Van Don MRO complex is expected to enhance Vietnam’s aircraft maintenance capabilities to international standards, strengthen technical self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on overseas MRO centres. It will also provide an important platform for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global aviation value chain and improve the competitiveness of its aviation industry across the region.

In addition to investing in, operating and planning airports in locations such as Van Don, Phu Quoc, Phan Thiet, Con Dao and Rach Gia, Sun Group has been steadily building an integrated aviation ecosystem spanning infrastructure, services, airlines and destination connectivity. The development of the Van Don MRO complex will further enhance strategic self-reliance for Sun PhuQuoc Airways by enabling greater control over aircraft maintenance and technical support while reducing dependence on overseas service providers. More broadly, the project reflects Sun Group’s long-term vision of expanding into higher value-added segments of the aviation industry.

Participants at the signing cecremony. (Photo: Sun Group)

By pioneering the development of an international-standard MRO complex in Van Don, Sun Group continues to demonstrate its strategic vision and long-term commitment to Vietnam’s aviation sector. Beyond strengthening the group’s aviation ecosystem, the project is expected to serve as a catalyst for transforming Van Don International Airport into a leading aviation industrial hub in the region. It will also contribute to the development of a more complete aviation ecosystem for Vietnam, enhancing the industry’s technical capabilities and elevating the country’s competitiveness within the global aviation value chain./.

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