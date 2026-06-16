Over 16,000 tonnes of fresh lychees exported to China through Kim Thanh border gate

Bac Ninh (VNS/VNA) – More than 16,000 tonnes of fresh lychees worth nearly 11 million USD were exported to China through Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 from the start of the harvest season through June 14.



Nearly 1,500 trucks carrying the fruit were cleared through the border gate during this period, according to the Lao Cai International Border Gate Customs Team under Regional Customs Sub-Department VII.



According to a representative of the Lao Cai Economic Zone Authority, Bac Ninh lychees entered their peak harvest season on June 10, and the number of vehicles transporting the fruit through Kim Thanh International Border Gate No. 2 is expected to increase to between 70 and 100 trucks per day.



Currently, all trucks carrying fresh lychees arriving at the border gate are directed by border guards, who are on duty around the clock, to a dedicated parking area with a capacity of about 100 vehicles.

After completing customs documentation, the trucks are moved directly to the supervision area for export clearance procedures.



The procedures have been publicly and clearly outlined to help businesses prepare the required documents in advance and minimise potential bottlenecks.



The Lao Cai Economic Zone Authority had previously held meetings to discuss traffic flow arrangements and personnel deployment in early May, ensuring that customs procedures could begin 45–60 minutes before the border gate officially opens.



Priority has been given to fresh agricultural products throughout the implementation process, particularly for fresh lychees, which are cleared in the morning to help preserve their quality./.



VNA