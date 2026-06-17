Business

Reference exchange rate climbs 10 VND on June 17

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,434 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,916 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,175 VND/USD on June 17. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,175 VND/USD on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,175 VND/USD on June 17, up 10 VND from June 16.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,434 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,916 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up accordingly.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,113 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,433 VND/USD, up 10 VND from the June 16 morning session./.

VNA
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