Business

Forum seeks to enhance digital leadership capacity for Vietnamese women entrepreneurs

By investing in trust, skills and collaboration, women-led enterprises can play a more active role in shaping the digital economy, said Erin Steinhauer, Country Representative for Vietnam at the Asia Foundation.

Trinh Kim Thu (second from left), General Director of MD Queens JSC, hosts a livestream session introducing black vine tea products. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)
Trinh Kim Thu (second from left), General Director of MD Queens JSC, hosts a livestream session introducing black vine tea products. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese women business leaders forum 2026, with the focus on digital trust, was held in Hanoi on June 17, bringing together over 150 participants, including representatives from government agencies, international organisations, and business associations, experts and enterprises from across the country.

Participants discussed opportunities to enhance business competitiveness through digital technology and innovation, as well as requirements related to legal compliance, cybersecurity and data protection. They also explored solutions to strengthen digital leadership capacity and foster digital trust within the business community.

Notably, a panel discussion on women and digital trust, featuring economists, cybersecurity specialists and business representatives, attracted significant attention from attendees.

Discussions focused on emerging requirements for businesses during the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation. Speakers also shared experiences in identifying and responding to digital risks while proposing measures to improve digital leadership, promote information security culture and strengthen digital trust, particularly among women-led enterprises.

In his opening remarks, Nguyen Quang Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), stressed that trust has become a strategic asset in the digital economy. While technology can create advantages, sustainable growth ultimately depends on trust, he said.

For businesses, he noted, building digital trust goes beyond ensuring data security and regulatory compliance; it also enhances competitiveness, expands cooperation opportunities and enables deeper participation in the digital economy.

Erin Steinhauer, Country Representative for Vietnam at the Asia Foundation, noted that a truly inclusive digital economy is not defined by how advanced technology is, but by whether businesses of all sizes feel confident using it. By investing in trust, skills and collaboration, women-led enterprises can play a more active role in shaping the digital economy, she said.

Mai Thi Dieu Huyen, Vice Chairwoman of the VCCI's Vietnam Women Entrepreneurs Council (VWEC), highlighted women’s strengths in building trust and fostering community connections. She emphasised that these qualities should be transformed into digital leadership capabilities to help enterprises adapt to rapid technological changes.

On the sidelines of the event, the VWEC and the Vietnam Cybersecurity e-magazine signed a cooperation agreement to strengthen communications and enhance awareness and skills in information security among businesses, particularly those owned or managed by women./.

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