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Lien Khuong Airport expected to reopen in August

The project is invested by ACV, with a total investment of over 1 trillion VND (38 million USD), including the repair of the entire runway, taxiways, safety strips, and technical infrastructure and equipment to ensure flight operations.

Lien Khuong International Airport in the central province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)
Lien Khuong International Airport in the central province of Lam Dong (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) - Lien Khuong International Airport in the central province of Lam Dong is expected to resume operations on August 19 after a temporary suspension for repairs and upgrades, the State-run Vietnam Airports Corporation (ACV) said.

Based on the progress of the "Repair of Runway and Taxiway - Lien Khuong International Airport" project, ACV is directing its units to complete the necessary conditions for the airport to restart operations.

The relevant units are also urgently implementing preparatory work to ensure safety, synchronisation, and readiness for operation after the temporary closure.

Previously, the airport was temporarily closed for construction projects on March 4.

The project is invested by ACV, with a total investment of over 1 trillion VND (38 million USD), including the repair of the entire runway, taxiways, safety strips, and technical infrastructure and equipment to ensure flight operations.

With such a large-scale construction project, the airport will not only comprehensively restore the airfield's structural integrity to ensure safe operation in all weather conditions, but also serve as a strategic stepping stone to realise the plan for the airport to become the aviation hub of the Central Highlands region in the new development phase.

According to the plan, by 2030, Lien Khuong Airport will meet the 4E standard, qualifying it to handle wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350, with a capacity of approximately 5 million passengers and 20,000 tonnes of cargo per year.

After 2030, the runway is expected to be extended to 3,600m, increasing the total capacity of the airport to approximately seven million passengers per year. /.

VNA
#Lien Khuong International Airport #Vietnam Airports Corporation
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