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Hanoi – Amsterdam direct route realises Vietnam Airlines’ ambition to expand reach in Europe

Vietnam Airlines will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. With Amsterdam added to its network, the airline now serves 12 direct routes between Vietnam and Europe, connecting passengers to eight destinations, namely Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Moscow, Munich and Paris.

Vietnam Airlines officially launches a direct route between Hanoi and Amsterdam, marking the first nonstop air service linking Vietnam and the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam Airlines officially launches a direct route between Hanoi and Amsterdam, marking the first nonstop air service linking Vietnam and the Netherlands. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines on June 16 officially launched a direct route between Hanoi and Amsterdam, marking the first nonstop air service linking Vietnam and the Netherlands – one of Europe's leading economic, financial, and logistics hubs.

The new route marks a significant step in the national flag carrier’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Europe while supporting growing economic, trade and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The inaugural flight, VN83, departed Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at 3:50 on June 16, carrying nearly 300 passengers aboard an Airbus A350. After more than 12 hours, the aircraft landed safely at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. The return flight, VN82, departed Amsterdam at 14:00 the same day.

Vietnam Airlines will operate three round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. With Amsterdam added to its network, the airline now serves 12 direct routes between Vietnam and Europe, connecting passengers to eight destinations, namely Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Moscow, Munich and Paris.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam highlighted the route’s importance as the bilateral relations have continued to see strong development.

The Netherlands is currently Vietnam’s largest export market in the European Union and one of its leading European investors in the Southeast Asian nation. Key areas of cooperation include trade, climate change adaptation, sustainable agriculture and food security.

According to Nam, the new direct air route is an important preparatory step towards elevating the bilateral relations between the two countries in the near future.

Beyond its economic significance, the route is expected to benefit the Vietnamese community in the Netherlands, including students and expatriates, by improving connectivity and strengthening links with the homeland, Nam said.

Addressing the event, Patrick Roux, Chief Executive Officer of the SkyTeam Alliance, said Vietnam Airlines’ arrival in Amsterdam makes it the 15th SkyTeam member operating at Schiphol Airport, reinforcing Amsterdam’s role as the alliance’s largest global connectivity hub. Roux described Vietnam Airlines as one of SkyTeam’s most dynamic and rapidly growing members, adding that passengers will benefit from enhanced connectivity and a seamless travel experience across the alliance’s network.

Joery Strijtveen, Head of Aviation Partnerships at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, welcomed the new service, saying the three weekly flights will help bring the culture, businesses and people of Vietnam and the Netherlands closer together.

Nguyen Tien Hoang, Vietnam Airlines Chief Representative in France and Europe, said Schiphol is among the world’s most demanding airports in terms of service quality, punctuality and safety standards. Securing approval to operate there reflects the airline’s growing reputation and operational capability in the international market. Vietnam Airlines is continuing to upgrade its services as part of its ambition to achieve a five-star standard by 2030.

The launch of the Hanoi – Amsterdam route marks a milestone for Vietnam Airlines and an important milestone in the international integration of Vietnam’s aviation industry, creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and cultural exchange, and strengthening links between the two countries./.​

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