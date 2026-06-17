Business

Hundreds of US experts, investors to join Da Nang Business, Finance and Technology Week 2026

Scheduled to take place in mid-July, the week is expected to attract thousands of domestic and international participants. It will provide a platform for updating global trends, exploring investment opportunities and strengthening business connections.

The press conference announcing the Da Nang Business, Finance and Technology Week 2026 (Photo: VNA)
The press conference announcing the Da Nang Business, Finance and Technology Week 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Vietnam will bring a delegation of 350 representatives, including policymakers, investors and financial experts, from the US to participate in the Da Nang Business, Finance and Technology Week 2026.

Chris Valoon, Chairman of AmCham Vietnam’s Da Nang chapter, said the event will feature 35 leading international experts who will discuss global financial policies, share lessons from major financial centres around the world, and explore strategies for building a financial centre and attracting investment to Da Nang in the most effective and timely manner.

Scheduled to take place in mid-July, the week is expected to attract thousands of domestic and international participants. It will provide a platform for updating global trends, exploring investment opportunities and strengthening business connections.

The week will include in-depth policy dialogues and experience-sharing sessions on legal frameworks, regulatory sandbox mechanisms, digital finance and innovation. It is also expected to help enhance cooperation with strategic partners and further position Da Nang as an emerging regional hub for technology and finance.

Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee and Chairman of the executive agency of the Vietnam International Financial Centre in Da Nang (VIFC-DN), expressed his hope that the event will evolve into a prestigious annual forum connecting policymakers, experts, businesses and investors from Vietnam and abroad.

He noted that the success of the event will be measured by the practical partnerships, investment projects and tangible outcomes generated through the discussions. He also called on international organisations, businesses, investors, scientists and the innovation community to strengthen cooperation and accompany the city’s development in the coming years.

A series of key events will be held during the week, including a high-level policy dialogue themed “New Growth – Innovation – Global City”, the Vietnam Financial Forum 2026, seminars on State – university – business collaboration and semiconductor development, as well as investment promotion, business networking and agreement-signing activities.

Da Nang is currently benefiting from a range of special development mechanisms and policies, including the establishment of the VIFC and initiatives to advance high-tech industries, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, innovation and the digital economy. The central city is also home to seven integrated circuit (IC) chip start-ups and more than 20 enterprises operating in the semiconductor industry./.

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#AmCham #US investors #Da Nang Business Finance and Technology Week #Da Nang #Vietnam International Financial Centre #VIFC-DN #NQ 59-BT Da Nang
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