Vietnamese firm delivers 1,200 tonnes of rice to Cuba

​Havana (VNA) – Representatives of Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA on June 16 handed over 1,200 tonnes of rice to Cuban agro-industrial company Los Palacios under an agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Cuba’s Ministry of Agriculture.

​AgriVMA Director Nguyen Thi Thom and Los Palacios General Director Michel Ballate Camejo signed the delivery contract in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long and Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture Telce Gonzalez Morera,

​This is the second rice shipment delivered by the Vietnamese company to Cuba in 2026 under the bilateral agreement.

​Talking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Havana, Camejo said that although AgriVMA just recently launched its rice cultivation project in Los Palacios district, Pinar del Rio province, it has achieved results beyond expectations, with current average yields reaching up to 9 tonnes of fresh paddy rice per hectare.

​He expressed his hope that the two sides will further strengthen cooperation in rice production and expand cultivation areas in the future.

​To implement the agreement signed by the two ministries during the visit to Cuba by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in September 2024, AgriVMA has collaborated with the Cuban side on rice cultivation across over 1,000 hectares, providing seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, machinery, and technical assistance to Cuban farming households.

​Despite the difficulties Cuba is currently facing, Vietnamese companies continue to produce and expand their operations in the Caribbean nation, demonstrating the special solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between the countries./.