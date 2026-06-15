☕ Afternoon briefing on June 15

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Vietnam consistently considers the development of ties with China as a consistent policy, an objective requirement, a strategic and natural choice, and a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during his phone talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on June 15.



In an atmosphere of friendship, trust, substance, and openness, the two cabinet leaders expressed their pleasure in holding the first phone call following the first session of Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly, which completed the Government leadership elections and appointments. Read full story



- The “era of the nation's rise” is a new strategic concept that marks a critical turning point in the development history of modern Vietnam. More than a political goal, it’s a national aspiration clearly articulated in the strategic orientations laid out from the 13th to the 14th National Party Congresses.



Hostile and opportunistic forces have deliberately distorted and denied the concept’s scientific and practical foundations, dismissing it as a hollow political slogan. By seeding disinformation, they aim to sow confusion and erode public confidence, particularly among those who may not yet fully understand the “new era – era of the nation's rise” concept, and even shake the confidence of some officials and Party members in the country’s long-term growth path. Read full story



- As Vietnam advances toward a new stage of development, the envisioned model of socialist communes and wards places people at the centre of governance, with public trust, citizen satisfaction and quality of life emerging as key indicators of success alongside economic growth and infrastructure development.



At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities. Read full story



- Distortions, no matter how polished, can’t compete with the facts on the ground or the policies for the next generation. Vietnam’s annual Month of Action for Children, which runs from June 1-30, underscores a nationwide push to deliver tangible care, education, and protection.



The campaign has been running nationwide since 2015 under a circular issued set by the former Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, now the Ministry of Home Affairs. Read full story



- Nearly four decades after the first foreign direct investment (FDI) projects arrived in Vietnam, the foreign-invested sector has become a key driver of economic growth. Yet in a rapidly changing global landscape, the challenge is no longer simply attracting more capital, but maximising the value, technology and capabilities generated by that capital flow.



Politburo Resolution No. 10-NQ/TW, issued on June 8, 2026, outlines a strategic restructuring of foreign investment attraction to Vietnam, signalling a shift from broad-based attraction to selective engagement aimed at enhancing national competitiveness and development capacity. Read full story



- A Chinese scholar has spoken positively of Vietnam’s newly adopted two-tier local administration model, describing it as a bold administrative reform that demonstrates the Government’s determination to streamline governance and improve administrative efficiency.



In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency correspondents in China, Tao Yitao, senior professor at Shenzhen University, former Deputy Secretary of the university’s Party Committee, and Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research, said the model reflects Vietnam’s strong commitment to simplifying administrative management. Read full story

Visitors pose for a photo beneath lush, fruit-laden grape trellises in Muong Phang commune, Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

- As travellers increasingly seek eco-friendly lifestyles, organic food, and authentic local experiences, farm-to-table tourism is emerging as one of Vietnam’s most promising tourism trends, adding value to the country’s agricultural products while promoting a greener and more sustainable tourism industry.



At Thanh Nga Luxury’s high-tech farm in the northern province of Ninh Binh, visitors can wander through nearly five hectares of state-of-the-art greenhouses equipped with automated irrigation systems. Along the way, they discover the cultivation techniques and nutritional value of various crops before picking and savoring fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, and golden melons straight from the vines. Read full story



- About 18 million mobile subscriptions that have yet to complete mandatory identity verification had their outgoing calling and messaging services suspended on June 15, according to preliminary data from telecom operators, as Vietnam begins enforcing new subscriber management regulations.



Under Circular No. 08/2026/TT-BKHCN, mobile operators are required to restrict one-way services for subscribers that have not confirmed ownership information. The measure marks the first step in a roadmap aimed at improving subscriber management and preventing the misuse of unregistered SIM cards./. Read full story