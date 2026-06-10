☕ Afternoon briefing on June 10

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s “Viec tu te” (Good Deeds) programme at the meeting in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s Call for Patriotic Emulation (June 11, 1948–2026). Read full text



- Vietnam’s Ministry of National Defence will work closely with the US and provide the most favourable conditions possible for the search for US military personnel missing in action (MIA) from the war, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang stated while receiving US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Hanoi on June 10.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau at their meeting in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Reaffirming that Vietnam always regards the US as one of its important partners, Giang noted that, against the backdrop of the positive development of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Vietnam hopes the two sides will soon finalise and sign a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement. Read full text



- National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh has praised the contributions and insights shared by Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Chem Widhya at the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026.



At a reception in Hanoi on June 10 for Widhya, Anh said the AIPA Secretariat’s active involvement continues to underscore AIPA’s growing importance in ASEAN cooperation framework, contributing to stronger linkages between parliamentary channels and the bloc’s formal processes. Read full text



- The Italian Senate voted on June 9 to approve a law ratifying the treaties on judicial and legal cooperation in criminal matters between Italy and Vietnam.



Speaking on the occasion, Senator Giulio Terzi, Chairman of the Italian Senate’s Committee on European Union Policies, described the move as a particularly significant step in the overall relationship between Italy and Vietnam, a country that is rapidly emerging in Southeast Asia. Read full text



- Vietnam has successfully sustained and elevated the ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) into a dynamic platform for dialogue and cooperation, contributing to regional exchanges while reinforcing ASEAN’s central role in shaping the region’s future, according to Professor Carl Thayer of the Australian Defence Force Academy at the University of New South Wales.



Thayer said that the forum extends beyond government participation to include business leaders, media representatives and academics; and features a broad range of activities, including discussions on the role of Southeast Asian political parties in ASEAN Community-building, youth aspirations toward 2030, and the Mekong subregion’s place in ASEAN’s cooperative architecture toward 2045. Read full text



- Vietnam and Iran are set to step up cooperation in information and communications technology (ICT), artificial intelligence (AI), and nanotechnology following a series of meetings between Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Nguyen Luong Ngoc and Iranian officials and research institutions.



During a meeting with Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi, the two sides discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, and ICT in line with the digital transformation and knowledge-based economy development strategies of their countries. Read full text



- Thanks to its reliable winds, favourable climate and unique coastal scenery, Mui Ne is becoming one of Asia's leading kitesurfing destinations, attracting growing numbers of international tourists and athletes each year, according to Figaro Nautisme, a French magazine specialising in maritime tourism and water sports.



The publication highlighted Mui Ne's stable winds from November to March, wide sandy beaches and diverse water conditions, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced riders. Warm sea temperatures year-round and a growing network of professional training centres have further enhanced its appeal. Read full text



- Philippine authorities on June 10 updated casualty and damage figures following the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck the country’s southern region on June 8, with the death toll rising to 46.



The 7.8-magnitude earthquake just off the coast of Mindanao on June 8 brought down buildings, triggered landslides and set off tsunami warnings across a swathe of the southern island./. Read full text