Chairman of Italian Senate committee highly values relationship with Vietnam

Rome (VNA) – The Italian Senate voted on June 9 to approve a law ratifying the treaties on judicial and legal cooperation in criminal matters between Italy and Vietnam.



Speaking on the occasion, Senator Giulio Terzi, Chairman of the Italian Senate’s Committee on European Union Policies, described the move as a particularly significant step in the overall relationship between Italy and Vietnam, a country that is rapidly emerging in Southeast Asia.



With record economic growth ranging from 7% to 10% in recent years, Vietnam has become an important reference point in Asia and globally, he said.



Terzi said bilateral relations have reached a level comparable to those between the world’s most advanced economies. Within the framework of their bilateral partnership and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the EU, Italy and Vietnam share numerous common objectives across a wide range of key areas, including justice, defence, agriculture, energy, cybersecurity, research and innovation, as well as two industries considered crucial for the future — semiconductor manufacturing and rare-earth mining.



Beyond economic interests, the former Italian foreign minister also praised Vietnam’s foreign policy stance, particularly its respect for multilateralism and international law. Vietnam has demonstrated that it is a responsible member of the international community through its adherence to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), conventions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the fundamental principle that commitments must be respected.



With strong support from Italy, the EU upgraded its strategic partnership with Vietnam to a comprehensive strategic partnership in early 2026. Terzi noted that Vietnam has established only 15 partnerships at this level, underscoring the priority both sides attach to one another.



The solid political foundation of bilateral ties was laid early on as Italy was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, in 1973. The two countries also served together as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council in 2008.



Italy is currently Vietnam’s second-largest export market in the EU. The EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which took effect in 2020, is regarded as the most ambitious free trade agreement ever concluded by the EU with an emerging economy, incorporating stringent standards on sustainable development, environmental protection and workers' rights.



Meanwhile, Vietnam is Italy’s largest economic and trade partner in Southeast Asia, with more than 150 Italian enterprises operating in the country, including Piaggio, Ariston and Leonardo, as well as a number of luxury fashion brands.



The senator further affirmed that since the beginning of its current term, the Vietnamese Government has shown strong interest in and appreciation for the vision of the government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, particularly the initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, technological development and growth, including the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Mattei Plan for Africa.



He concluded that between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indo-Pacific, Italy and Vietnam share far-reaching visions that are now being translated into reality — visions that Vietnam regards as concrete opportunities./.

VNA