Politics

NA Standing Committee convenes third session

The NA Standing Committee will review and adopt one ordinance and one resolution to further fine-tune the legal framework governing the People's Courts under the newly restructured organisational system.

The third session of the NA Standing Committee on June 10 (Photo: VNA)
The third session of the NA Standing Committee on June 10 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired the third session of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi on June 10 to consider a series of important legislative, financial and oversight matters.

In his opening remarks, Chairman Man said the committee will review and adopt one ordinance and one resolution to further fine-tune the legal framework governing the People's Courts under the newly restructured organisational system.

The documents include an ordinance amending and supplementing several articles of the Ordinance on Procedures for the consideration and decision of administrative handling measures by People's Courts, and a resolution amending and supplementing several articles of Resolution 81/2025/UBTVQH15 on the establishment of provincial-level and regional People's Courts, as well as regulations on their territorial jurisdiction.

The committee will also consider and approve finance and state budget resolutions, including one covering the formulation, appraisal and approval of the national five-year financial plan, medium-term public investment plan using the state budget, annual state budget estimates, central budget allocation plans and annual state budget final accounts; and the other setting principles and criteria for distributing value-added tax (VAT) among localities for 2027–2030.

Lawmakers will give opinions on a draft supervision plan and outline for a thematic probe into the enforcement of policies and laws governing the management and use of office facilities following the reshuffle of administrative apparatuses and units.

Calling it the 16th NA’s first thematic oversight, the top legislator said preparations must be thorough, systematic and scientific from the outset. The oversight, he said, must closely track the Party Central Committee’s strategic directives on fighting corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, especially Resolution 04-NQ/TW adopted at the second plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers the opening speech at the third session of the NA Standing Committee on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

The committee will also consider the May 2026 report on citizens’ petitions and aspirations under its regular agenda, adopt a resolution on evaluating and grading the performance quality of professional departments and establishing and managing civil service positions within the NA Ethnic Council and committees, a step aimed at building a more innovative, professional and efficient advisory apparatus.

According to him, the committee plans an extra meeting later this month to adopt two more resolutions, including one amending Resolution 524/2012/UBTVQH13 on expenditure regimes supporting NA operations and another detailing the enforcement of the Law on Supervisory Activities of the NA and People’s Councils concerning coordination in monitoring the enforcement of international treaties and agreements.

He urged relevant agencies to accelerate coordination and finalise all documentation to ensure quality and timely submission, warning that delays or deferrals to later sessions will not be acceptable.

The leader urged deputies to scrutinise documents, clearly express their views, and give agencies a solid basis to refine drafts during the one-day meeting. The decisions they adopt, he added, must be practical, feasible and responsive to current needs and challenges./.

VNA
#NQ 66 #People's Courts #state budget #value-added tax #National Assembly #NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man #NA Standing Committee Vietnam
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