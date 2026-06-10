Politics

Vietnam, Cambodia seek deeper parliamentary cooperation

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Doan Anh said its participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 has contributed to the event’s success and reflected the friendship, solidarity and political trust shared by the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia.

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) receives Suos Yara, Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Information of the Cambodian National Assembly in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Nguyen Doan Anh (R) receives Suos Yara, Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Information of the Cambodian National Assembly in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Doan Anh on June 10 received Suos Yara, Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Information of the Cambodian National Assembly who is in Hanoi to attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

Welcoming the Cambodian delegation, Anh said its participation in the forum has contributed to the event’s success and reflected the friendship, solidarity and political trust shared by the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Cambodia.

The Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman congratulated Cambodia on its recent socio-economic achievements and expressed confidence that the country would continue making progress in building a peaceful, stable, prosperous and sustainably developed nation.

Highlighting the positive development of the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, Anh noted that ties between the Vietnamese NA and the Cambodian NA and Senate have become increasingly substantive, effective and result-oriented.

He proposed that the two legislatures’ specialised agencies further enhance delegation exchanges and share experience in legislation, oversight and decision-making on major national issues. He called for closer coordination in monitoring the implementation of high-level agreements and continued mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, contributing to ASEAN’s common voice for peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The NA Vice Chairman stressed that six decades of cooperation have demonstrated that the Vietnam–Cambodia friendship is a priceless asset nurtured through the sacrifices, support and solidarity of generations of leaders and people in both countries. He emphasised the responsibility of the current generation to preserve and pass on these values to younger generations to ensure the long-term and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Reaffirming that Vietnam consistently attaches top priority to strengthening friendly neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation, long-term sustainability with Cambodia, Anh said Cambodia’s stability and prosperity are also important to Vietnam’s interests.

He expressed confidence that, based on the strong foundation of traditional friendship, the guidance of high-ranking leaders and the joint efforts of the two countries’ legislatures, governments and peoples, Vietnam–Cambodia relations would continue to grow in depth, effectiveness and sustainability for the benefit of both nations and regional peace, stability and development.

For his part, Suos Yara praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and expressed confidence that the country would achieve its goal of attaining a modern industrial base and upper-middle income status by 2030, and becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.

He stressed that Cambodia and Vietnam share a long-standing tradition of solidarity and are committed to preserving and strengthening bilateral relations across generations.

Against the backdrop of increasingly complex global political and economic developments, Suos Yara said enhancing trust and cooperation among Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos is of particular importance.

Noting the growing parliamentary relationship between the two countries through regular exchanges, especially at the senior level, he expressed his hope that both sides will continue supporting each other at international forums and work together to realise the aspirations of their peoples for peace, stability and development./.

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#ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #Suos Yara #Vietnam-Cambodia relations #National Assembly #NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh #Cambodian National Assembly Cambodia Vietnam
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