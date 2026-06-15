Politics

Top Vietnamese leader receives outgoing Danish Ambassador

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised that the friendship nurtured over decades, coupled with shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, maritime economy and circular economy, as well as growing connections in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for deeper and more productive relations between Vietnam and Denmark.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 15 received Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz, who paid a farewell call upon the completion of his tenure in the country.

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on his successful tenure and appreciated his dedication and significant contributions to strengthening and expanding the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark. He commended the diplomat’s effective role as a bridge connecting government agencies, localities and business communities of the two countries, helping translate bilateral cooperation orientations into practical programmes and projects.

Expressing satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, the Party and State leader highlighted the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023 as an important milestone that has opened up new opportunities for cooperation in green growth, energy transition and climate change response.

He welcomed the expansion of investment by leading Danish enterprises in Vietnam through large-scale, environmentally friendly and technologically advanced projects that align with Denmark’s strengths and Vietnam’s development priorities. He also noted that the launch of a direct air route between Vietnam and Copenhagen in December 2025, together with Vietnam’s visa exemption policy for Danish citizens, has helped promote tourism, business and investment opportunities, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

The top leader also stressed that the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1971–2026) provides an important opportunity for the two countries to review their successful cooperation and chart future directions for collaboration.

He emphasised that the friendship nurtured over decades, coupled with shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, maritime economy and circular economy, as well as growing connections in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for deeper and more productive relations.

On that basis, he called on both sides to make full use of the Green Strategic Partnership framework, and strengthen ties in trade, investment, science – technology, education – training, culture and people-to-people exchanges, thereby advancing Vietnam – Denmark relations in a more comprehensive, substantive and sustainable manner.

vnanet-vn-denmark-2.jpg
The meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and outgoing Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Prytz expressed deep impression at Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, the dynamism of its economy, its determination to pursue reform, promote innovation, digital transformation and green transition, as well as the country’s long-term development vision in the new phase.

The ambassador noted that the Government of Denmark places importance on strengthening cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, in which Vietnam has been identified as one of its key partners and priority countries.

He also affirmed that Denmark – Vietnam relations are developing in an extremely positive manner, built on a foundation of longstanding friendship, political trust and shared interests, with cooperation in many areas becoming increasingly substantive and delivering practical results.

The diplomat said he is pleased to report that more than 150 Danish enterprises are currently operating in Vietnam. Large-scale investment projects by leading groups such as LEGO, Pandora and A.P. Moller–Maersk/APM Terminals not only demonstrate the strong confidence of the Danish business community in the Southeast Asian nation’s development prospects, but also contribute to technology transfer, innovation, improving the quality of human resources and spreading sustainable development standards.

In addition, Vietnam is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for Danish visitors, while Vietnamese enterprises have also begun expanding investment into Denmark, reflecting the increasingly balanced and closely connected development of bilateral economic relations, he said.

Affirming that Denmark will continue accompanying Vietnam in its green transition and sustainable energy development, the ambassador noted that the two countries still have considerable scope for cooperation in renewable energy, offshore wind power, green infrastructure, digital transformation, healthcare, agriculture and sustainable food systems.

He expressed optimism about the outlook for bilateral ties and confidence that continued and effective utilisation of cooperation potential in these areas would provide fresh momentum for bilateral relations to develop in a deeper and more effective manner, bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam asked the diplomat to convey his best wishes to King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and people of Denmark, and wished Prytz continued success in his new role and to remain a close friend of Vietnam./.

VNA
#To Lam #Nicolai Prytz #Vietnam – Denmark #Party General Secretary and State President #Danish Ambassador to Vietnam #Green Strategic Partnership Denmark Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Danish and Vietnamese students debate Vietnam’s green growth future. (Photo: VNA)

Contest connects youth, fosters green growth future for Vietnam–Denmark relations

With its innovative, student-centred approach, the public speaking and debate contest on Vietnam’s green growth future underscored the role of cultural and educational diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and people-to-people exchanges, further strengthening the growing, substantive partnership between Vietnam and Denmark.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes cultural charm in Denmark ahead of 55th diplomatic anniversary

Ambassador Nguyen Le Thanh portrayed Vietnam as a dynamic, innovative and fast yet sustainably developing nation, expressing her hope that more cultural and educational exchanges, along with broader cooperation, will further foster bilateral friendship and deepen collaboration, especially in innovation, digital transformation and sustainable development.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the education sector in Hanoi on June 15. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges education sector to make fundamental shift in mindset

Implementation of Resolution 71 must be carried out with strict discipline, regular inspections and continuous monitoring. The Ministry of Education and Training should establish a transparent system for tracking implementation through specific and regularly updated indicators. Each objective must be translated into concrete tasks, resources, timelines and responsible agencies.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) receives Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko in May 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - bridge in advancing ASEAN–Russia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s upcoming visit to Russia from June 16–18 for the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of dialogue relations highlights Vietnam’s commitment to the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership and its role in strengthening cooperation between the bloc and Russia.

A bird's eye view of Hanoi capital (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Democracy and happiness – core values for building public trust

At the heart of the model is the principle that all policies must be designed for the people, rooted in the people’s aspirations and dedicated to serving their interests. Citizens will play an active role in governance through access to information, participation in decision-making, oversight of public affairs and equitable access to development outcomes. In this context, democracy and happiness of the people are not only development goals but also the most accurate benchmarks for evaluating the effectiveness of local governance and the capacity of grassroots authorities to serve their communities.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Dong Nai Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges Dong Nai to step up role as a key driver of national growth

The PM said the positive results achieved by Dong Nai in its first year as a centrally governed city stemmed from a crucial factor, a shift in mindset, thinking and methods of implementation, reflecting the leadership’s determination to innovate, pursue development and embrace a spirit of initiative and responsibility.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu receives Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy FM urges Idemitsu Kosan to expand green energy investment in Vietnam

Receiving IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President of Idemitsu Kosan Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12, Deputy FM Vu commended the company’s efforts in promoting investment and cooperation in Vietnam over the years, especially its role as a shareholder in the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) project.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City must maximise role as economic powerhouse: PM

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called for a comprehensive review of Ho Chi Minh City’s 2026 economic growth scenarios, with a focus on identifying untapped potential across sectors and deploying effective measures to maximise growth in the remaining quarters of the year, particularly in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, finance and banking, and other high-value-added industries.