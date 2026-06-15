Politics

Vietnam welcomes US – Iran announcement of peace agreement: spokesperson

Vietnam welcomes the announcement by the US and Iran that they have agreed on a peace deal.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam welcomes the announcement by the US and Iran that they have agreed on a peace deal, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated on June 15.

Responding to reporters’ questions regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the announcement, she said the country highly appreciates the efforts made to reach this agreement.

“We call on the relevant parties to proceed with the early signing and full implementation of the agreement, creating conditions for reaching a comprehensive and sustainable solution that brings peace and stability to the Middle East, including the Strait of Hormuz, on the basis of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, for sake of countries in the region and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.”/.

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#US – Iran peace agreement #Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs #Pham Thu Hang #Strait of Hormuz #Middle East Iran United States
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