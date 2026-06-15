Front leader extends congratulations on Great Tam Hop Festival of Tu An Hieu Nghia Buddhism

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai has sent a congratulatory letter to dignitaries and followers of Tu An Hieu Nghia Buddhism on the occasion of the religion’s Great Tam Hop Festival 2026.



Tu An Hieu Nghia Buddhism is an indigenous religion of Vietnam, founded on the principle of repaying the Four Great Debts of Gratitude, namely gratitude to ancestors and parents, the nation, the three treasures of Buddhism, and fellow citizens and humanity. The religion upholds filial piety, patriotism, compassion, community solidarity, and responsibility toward the homeland and the nation. These noble values enrich Vietnam’s cultural and moral traditions, strengthen the great national solidarity bloc, and support national construction and defence.



Hoai, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, expressed pleasure at the fact that in recent years, the Central Executive Council of Tu An Hieu Nghia Buddhism and its followers have actively responded to patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF. They have participated in social welfare and charitable activities, programmes to support disadvantaged groups, poverty reduction efforts, and the building of a civilised lifestyle in residential communities, thereby making practical contributions to local and national development.



She believes that the religion’s Central Executive Council, dignitaries, and followers will continue to uphold their patriotic tradition and the guiding principle of practicing the Four Debts of Gratitude, living with filial piety and righteousness, and contributing to great national solidarity.



Followers were also encouraged to adhere to the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, continue active engagement in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns launched by the VFF, contribute to the great national solidarity bloc, and join hands to build a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy Vietnam./.

VNA