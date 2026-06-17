Exhibition honours Vietnamese women’s journey of resilience, global integration

​Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition titled “Imprints and aspirations in new era” is being held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on June 17–18, honouring the traditions, mettle, intellect and aspirations for advancement of Vietnamese women across different historical periods.

Organised within the framework of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the exhibition underscores the enduring role of women as a key force in struggles for national independence, post-war reconstruction, and socio-economic development, while reaffirming their growing position in the era of integration and globalisation.

The exhibition is organised into three interconnected themes that collectively trace the historical journey, recent achievements and global aspirations of Vietnamese women.

A view of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

It reflects the VWU’s development alongside the nation’s major historical milestones, highlighting the enduring contributions of Vietnamese women in national liberation, reconstruction and development. From wartime resilience and post-war recovery to the era of reform, integration and globalisation, women have consistently played a central role in both national progress and community life.

The exhibition also captures key achievements of women’s organisations in the current period, particularly in digital transformation, economic empowerment, social inclusion, gender equality and welfare protection.

These efforts demonstrate the ongoing innovation of women’s organisations and their commitment to improving the quality of life, and expanding opportunities for women and children across society.

At the same time, it showcases the growing presence of Vietnamese women on the global stage in different fields ranging from politics and science to business, diplomacy, defence and sports, including contributions to international peacekeeping. This reflects their increasing confidence, capability and integration in a rapidly changing world.

The exhibition affirms the long-standing contributions of Vietnamese women while highlighting their aspirations and expanding role in enhancing Vietnam's position on the international stage./.

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