Society

Exhibition honours Vietnamese women’s journey of resilience, global integration

Organised within the framework of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the exhibition underscores the enduring role of women as a key force in struggles for national independence, post-war reconstruction, and socio-economic development, while reaffirming their growing position in the era of integration and globalisation.

Delegates joining the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) (Photo: VNA)
Delegates joining the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU) (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - An exhibition titled “Imprints and aspirations in new era” is being held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on June 17–18, honouring the traditions, mettle, intellect and aspirations for advancement of Vietnamese women across different historical periods.

Organised within the framework of the 14th National Congress of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), the exhibition underscores the enduring role of women as a key force in struggles for national independence, post-war reconstruction, and socio-economic development, while reaffirming their growing position in the era of integration and globalisation.

The exhibition is organised into three interconnected themes that collectively trace the historical journey, recent achievements and global aspirations of Vietnamese women.

vnanet-exhibition.jpg
A view of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

It reflects the VWU’s development alongside the nation’s major historical milestones, highlighting the enduring contributions of Vietnamese women in national liberation, reconstruction and development. From wartime resilience and post-war recovery to the era of reform, integration and globalisation, women have consistently played a central role in both national progress and community life.

The exhibition also captures key achievements of women’s organisations in the current period, particularly in digital transformation, economic empowerment, social inclusion, gender equality and welfare protection.

These efforts demonstrate the ongoing innovation of women’s organisations and their commitment to improving the quality of life, and expanding opportunities for women and children across society.

At the same time, it showcases the growing presence of Vietnamese women on the global stage in different fields ranging from politics and science to business, diplomacy, defence and sports, including contributions to international peacekeeping. This reflects their increasing confidence, capability and integration in a rapidly changing world.

The exhibition affirms the long-standing contributions of Vietnamese women while highlighting their aspirations and expanding role in enhancing Vietnam's position on the international stage./.

VNA
#VNHP #Exhibition #Vietnamese women #journey of resilience #global integration #Việt Nam hạnh phúc-BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Vietnamese women affirm growing role in national economy

Vietnamese women affirm growing role in national economy

Vietnamese women have long been an indispensable force in the country’s socio-economic development. Today, they are present across a wide spectrum of economic activities, from production, trade and small-scale services to innovative start-ups, collective economic development, the digital economy, green growth, the circular economy and financial inclusion.

See more

An image of Daikin Air Tower in Ho Chi Minh City. The building is the first project globally to secure the highest level of platinum status across three prestigious certification systems. (Photo: cafef.vn)

Green building trend flourishes in Ho Chi Minh City's real estate landscape

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) highlighted the city's dominance in green-certified building floor space in Vietnam, reflecting the rapid expansion of the green building market with 780 completed green buildings encompassing over 18.69 million sq.m by 2025, predominantly certified by EDGE and LEED.

Biological samples are collected from martyrs' remains at the Hue martyrs' cemetery for DNA analysis. (Photo: VNA)

Hue: 500-day campaign samples 1,456 unidentified martyrs

Vice Chairman of the Hue People's Committee Nguyen Van Manh said the large-scale sampling campaign will help build a national DNA database for martyrs, providing a foundation for future identity verification while helping restore the names of unknown fallen soldiers and easing the decades-long anguish of their families.

At the press conference on the 13th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Hanoi on June 15 (Photo: VNA)

13th National Congress of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to take place next week

The Congress, which will take place in Hanoi, is an important political event for the Union and a major gathering for young people nationwide, Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Students' Association Nguyen Minh Triet said at a press conference on June 15.

A youth union member assists a resident in handling administrative procedures at a public administrative service centre in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Over 3,400 administrative procedures, business conditions cut or simplified

Since April, the Government has issued 11 resolutions abolishing 56 conditional business lines. Compared to the 2025 Law on Investment, the number of conditional business sectors has been reduced by more than 28%, from 198 to 142. The resolutions also revised regulations governing 14 conditional business and investment sectors.

Khanh Hoa spreads sustainability awareness among young students (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: Protecting children in digital age: Facts speak louder than distortions

The digital environment delivers clear gains: online birth registration, broader access to educational resources beyond classrooms and borders, and deeper integration into social life via national databases on law, education, health care, and population data. But it also introduces hazards such as harmful content, cyberbullying, online sexual harassment, personal data breaches, privacy violations, and potential psychological fallout from excessive screen time.

Illustrative image (Photo: Viettel Telecom)

Unverified mobile subscriptions hit by service suspension from June 15

Preliminary figures show that more than 93 million mobile numbers had completed ownership verification by the morning of June 15, while over 2 million numbers were identified as not being used by their registered owners. Around 18 million subscriptions had yet to confirm their status and were therefore subject to the suspension of outgoing calls and text messages.

Tao Yitao, senior professor at Shenzhen University, former Deputy Secretary of the university’s Party Committee, and Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese scholar praises Vietnam’s two-tier local government model

As long as Vietnam remains committed to a people-centred development philosophy, its administrative reforms will deliver positive results. The country’s evolving governance model is opening new opportunities for the world to engage with Vietnam while enabling Vietnam to integrate more deeply with the world, further highlighting the attractiveness and vitality of its institutional development.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

“Era of nation's rise”: An aspiration grounded in evidence, practice

Vietnam’s development track record shows that the “era of the nation's rise” is a political and theoretical marker of a new development phase. It represents a commitment, a rallying cry for progress, and a shared duty of the Party, people, and army to deliver a strong, prosperous Vietnam by 2045.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (left) and PM Le Minh Hung at the meeting with leaders of press agencies in Hanoi on June 14. (Photo: VNA)

NA, Government leaders meet with heads of press agencies

The press has taken a leading role in defending the Party’s ideological foundation, countering wrongful and hostile stances, and raising the volume and quality of mainstream information, contributing to a healthy, humane and responsible media environment, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The UN Group of Friends for Combating Technology-facilitated Trafficking in Persons, makes its debut at a ceremony in New York on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam joins UN group on combating technology-facilitated human trafficking

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to cooperation with countries, the UN, UNODC, and relevant partners in combating human trafficking. He also noted that the participation of several ASEAN countries as founding members reflects the region’s shared commitment to implementing the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children (ACTIP).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung called on ministries, sectors and localities to promptly translate the emulation movement into practical action plans and programmes, ensuring that emulation becomes not merely a campaign but a driving force for action, an ecosystem for discovering good models, replicating successful models and best practices.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Dien Bien policy beneficiary families

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members deliver gifts to needy people during the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo courtesy of the VNRC)

Humanitarian Month raises nearly 762 billion VND

With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.