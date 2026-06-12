Society

NA Vice Chairwoman presents gifts to Dien Bien policy beneficiary families

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)
NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh guides a student on how to use an English reading pen at the gift presentation event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh visited the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on June 12, handing out gifts to policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors, and disadvantaged students ahead of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).

In her address, Thanh urged policy beneficiary families to carry forward revolutionary traditions, serve as role models for younger generations, and steer their children to follow Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, contributing to a more prosperous and civilised province.

The provincial authorities were pressed to sustain support for revolution contributors while improving the material and spiritual welfare of policy beneficiary families and vulnerable groups.

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NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh hands out gifts to policy beneficiary families and revolution contributors at the event in Dien Bien province on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

Priority should be given to education and training, particularly in remote, mountainous, ethnic minority and border areas, ensuring that all children have access to learning opportunities and holistic development, she said.

On the occasion, the delegation distributed 500 gift packages to revolution contributors, war invalids, and sick veterans. The gifts included 500 English reading pens, 500 milk-and-confectionery sets, and 500 books for students and teachers, plus 50 bicycles for disadvantaged high school students. They were valued at almost 1.6 billion VND (61,500 USD)./.

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#War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day #policy beneficiary families #National Assembly #Dien Bien #revolution contributors #disadvantaged students Dien Bien
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