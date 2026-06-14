Society

People with meritorious service to receive gifts on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

The gift level of 600,000 VND will be granted to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers currently receiving monthly preferential allowances, and individuals who had been awarded the title of before July 28, 2026, but had not yet completed procedures to receive monthly preferential benefits.

People with meritorious service to receive gifts on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (Photo: qdnd.vn)
People with meritorious service to receive gifts on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State President has signed a decision approving gift packages for people with meritorious service to the national revolution on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947 – 2026).

Under the decision, beneficiaries will receive gifts at two support levels - 600,000 VND (nearly 23 USD) and 300,000 VND.

The gift level of 600,000 VND will be granted to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers currently receiving monthly preferential allowances, and individuals who had been awarded the title of before July 28, 2026, but had not yet completed procedures to receive monthly preferential benefits.

The same level will also apply to war invalids, beneficiaries entitled to policies equivalent to war invalids, category-B war invalids, and sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 81% or higher who are receiving monthly allowances.

In addition, soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals with a a body injury rate of 81% or higher who are receiving monthly preferential allowances; relatives of fallen soldiers receiving monthly survivor allowances; and relatives of two or more fallen soldiers who are receiving monthly survivor benefits, are eligible for the same gift level.

The 300,000-VND gift level will be granted to war invalids, beneficiaries entitled to war invalid policies, category-B war invalids and sick soldiers with a body injury rate of 80% or below who are receiving monthly allowances.

Other eligible recipients include war invalids receiving work-capacity loss benefits; soldiers exposed to toxic chemicals with a body injury rate of 80% or below; representatives of martyrs’ families; and individuals responsible for worshipping martyrs in cases where no relatives remain.

The decision took effect on the date of signing (June 11). The Prime Minister, the Minister-Chairman of the Presidential Office, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Minister of Finance, and relevant state agencies have been tasked with implementing the decision./.

VNA
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