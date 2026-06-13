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Remains of 18 Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Cambodia laid to rest in Gia Lai

The remains were recovered during the 2025–2026 dry-season search and repatriation mission conducted by Team K52 of the Gia Lai provincial Military Command.

Remains of 18 Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Cambodia laid to rest in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)
Remains of 18 Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Cambodia laid to rest in Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A memorial service and reburial ceremony was held at the Duc Co Martyrs’ Cemetery in Gia Lai province on June 13 for the remains of 18 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts recovered from Cambodia, honouring their sacrifices in the service of international solidarity and national defence.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, local officials, military representatives and residents. The remains were recovered during the 2025–2026 dry-season search and repatriation mission conducted by Team K52 of the Gia Lai provincial Military Command.

Delegates paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with flowers, incense and a minute of silence, commemorating those who gave their lives for national liberation, the protection of the homeland and the fulfilment of international mission in Cambodia.

The event underscored Vietnam’s gratitude towards its fallen heroes and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to continuing the search for, recovery and repatriation of martyrs’ remains still resting abroad.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich said tens of thousands of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts had sacrificed their lives while helping Cambodian people escape from the genocidal regime.

She noted that with the support of the Cambodian Government, local authorities, armed forces and people, alongside the efforts of Team K52, Vietnam has so far recovered and repatriated 1,531 sets of remains of volunteer soldiers and experts from Cambodia.

During the 2025–2026 dry season, Team K52 carried out search operations across 808 villages in 23 districts and cities in the Cambodian provinces of Ratanakiri, Stung Treng and Preah Vihear. Despite increasingly scarce information, the passing of key witnesses, changing terrain conditions and security challenges in some areas, the team surveyed and verified 21 sites across 17 districts and cities.

Its efforts resulted in the recovery of 18 sets of remains, including eight in Ratanakiri, seven in Stung Treng and three in Preah Vihear.

Representing the authorities of the three Cambodian provinces, Sor Soputra expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, whose contributions helped liberate Cambodia from the Pol Pot regime and laid the foundation for peace, stability and national reconstruction.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung met with members of Team K52, praising their dedication and presenting gifts in recognition of their contributions to the search and repatriation of martyrs’ remains./.

VNA
#Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts #Cambodia #martyrs #Chiến dịch 500 ngày đêm - BT Gia Lai
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