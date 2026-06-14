The journey to bring the fallen home

#500-day Campaign to Accelerate the Search #Repatriation and Identification of Fallen Soldiers’ Remains
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Dien Bien’s ethnic communities join hands to keep traditions alive
In Dien Bien province in north-western Vietnam, ethnic minority cultural heritage is being actively preserved through the combined efforts of local communities and schools. From remote mountain villages to classroom settings, the passing down of traditions to younger generations continues in a sustainable way.
Vietnamese flavours captivate Filipino diners
Stepping into Metropolitan Hospital in Manila, diners may be surprised to find a vibrant Vietnamese culinary space. Behind it lies the inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Vietnamese expatriates, whose restaurants have endured a long and challenging process of adaptation to survive and thrive in the Philippines.
Farmers shift toward organic, sustainable production
As export markets impose increasingly stringent requirements on quality, food safety and traceability, many Vietnamese farmers are shifting towards organic and sustainable production. The experience of farmers in Ho Chi Minh City shows that improving product quality is key to expanding market access and increasing value.
PM urges Ho Chi Minh City to strengthen role as economic engine
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on June 13 to discuss the city’s socio-economic development, the implementation of double-digit growth targets, and development tasks in the coming period.
PM launches nationwide campaign for sustainable double-digit growth
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Commendation, launched a nationwide emulation movement aimed at achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth during the 2026–2030 period in Ho Chi Minh City on June 13.
Da Nang ready to welcome summer holidaymakers
Widely regarded as one of Asia’s most attractive destinations, the central coastal city of Da Nang has launched its 2026 summer tourism season with an exciting line-up of events and activities aimed at enhancing visitor experiences and boosting the city’s appeal to domestic and international tourists alike.
Thanh Hoa farmers embrace digital transformation
The Thanh Hoa provincial Farmers' Union is stepping up digital transformation efforts, helping farmers apply technology in agricultural production, processing and marketing. A growing number of high-tech farming models, automation systems and e-commerce platforms are contributing to higher product value and increased incomes for local people.
Lotus cherished in Vietnamese life
For generations of Vietnamese people, the lotus has been regarded as a symbol of resilience, nobility and purity. It is widely considered the flower that best represents the Vietnamese spirit, embodying the character, identity and soul of the nation.
UN celebrates Vietnam-initiated International Day of Play
A ceremony marking the 2026 International Day of Play took place at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 11, featuring a wide range of meaningful activities.
Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan
Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.
Top leader highlights strategic role of foreign affairs in new development era
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 11 underscored the strategic importance of foreign affairs as a pioneering force in safeguarding national interests and creating favourable international conditions for Vietnam’s development in the new era.
PM calls for JICA’s new-generation ODA support
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called on the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to consider several cooperation orientations on official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam in the time to come, including support for industrialisation and modernisation, science – technology, innovation, labour productivity improvement, and national competitiveness enhancement.
Central Highlands market fair preserves Mong cultural identity
Every Sunday morning, Dak R’mang Market in Ta Dung commune, Lam Dong province, attracts local residents and visitors alike. More than a place for trade, the market serves as a cultural hub where the traditions of the Mong ethnic community are preserved and promoted, making it a popular destination for community-based tourism in the Central Highlands.
Environment protection central to Vietnam’s new development vision: Top leader
Protecting the environment and adapting to climate change are key pillars of Vietnam’s new development model, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said on June 10, stressing that investment in the environment is an investment in sustainable growth, public health, economic competitiveness and the nation’s future.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights shared commitment to peace and prosperity
The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.
ASEAN Future Forum 2026: Strengthening energy security in new context
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing numerous energy-related challenges. However, in line with global trends, the bloc is accelerating its transition toward greener and cleaner energy while enhancing cooperation to address evolving energy security challenges.
Top Vietnamese leader, Timor-Leste PM discuss expanding bilateral ties
Vietnam always attaches importance to and seeks to strengthen its multifaceted friendship and cooperation with Timor-Leste, and supports the country’s deeper integration into ASEAN and the international community, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam said on June 10.
Every act of kindness embodies patriotic emulation: Top leader
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on June 10 hosted a reception for 100 individuals featured in Vietnam Television (VTV)'s Good Deeds programme, affirming that every act of kindness today is a vivid expression of patriotic emulation.
Vietnam, Cambodia committed to elevating bilateral relations to new heights
Party General Secretary and President To Lam received Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 9, part of the Cambodian leader's official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.
Vietnam–Laos ties should translate into tangible benefits: Top leader
Vietnam and Laos should turn their strong relationship into more effective cooperation that brings tangible benefits to people in both countries, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said while receiving Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 9.