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Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan

Vietnam Week 2026 officially opened at AEON LakeTown Mori shopping mall in Saitama prefecture on June 11, bringing Vietnamese products, cuisine and culture closer to Japanese consumers.

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Vietnamese bananas are sold at an AEON supermarket in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan

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