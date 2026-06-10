Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation

The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.