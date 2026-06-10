Multimedia

Videos

Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao held talks in Hanoi on June 9, agreeing to further expanding the two countries’ cooperation in various spheres.

#Vietnam #Timor-Leste #Bilateral Relations #Cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Vietnam - New era

Resolution in action

Related News

The talks between Vietnamese PM Le Minh Hung and his Timor-Leste counterpart Rala Xanana Gusmao in Hanoi on June 9 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Timor-Leste agree to expand multifaceted cooperation

The two PMs shared the view that Vietnam and Timor-Leste boast considerable potential and advantages to further expand cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, as well as for stable, self-reliant, and sustainable development in the region.

See more

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Vietnamese PM welcomes Timor-Leste counterpart in Hanoi

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 9 for his Timor-Leste counterpart Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and will attend the third ASEAN Future Forum.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 opens in Hanoi

The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 officially opened in Hanoi on June 9 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred”. In his address, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that ASEAN’s greatest achievement over the past nearly 60 years has been demonstrating to the world that differences do not lead to division, unity does not erase diversity, and integration does not mean loss of identity.

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

Vietnam, Laos push forward cooperation agreements

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on June 8 afternoon during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

Vietnam, Cambodia advance practical, results-oriented partnership

Vietnam, Cambodia advance practical, results-oriented partnership

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet held talks in Hanoi on June 8, agreeing to strengthen political trust, expand economic connectivity, accelerate cross-border infrastructure projects and enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, education and regional affairs.

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset and vision in Vietnam’s marine development, stressing that the sea must be viewed not only as an economic resource but as a strategic national development space.

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

On June 7, the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) successfully organised the event “Smart Connections - Steady Steps Forward” in Tokyo, bringing together young Vietnamese people studying and working in Japan, particularly recent graduates seeking guidance as they begin their professional journeys.

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

On June 6 evening, the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026, themed “Heritage”, took place along the banks of the Han River, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 advances peace, prosperity, and a people-centred vision

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 advances peace, prosperity, and a people-centred vision

This year’s theme reflects ASEAN’s need to act with greater unity, imagination, and practical ambition at a time of deep global uncertainty. It underscores the belief that ASEAN’s future must be shaped together - with peace as the foundation of regional stability, prosperity as the driver of sustainable development, and people at the center of regional cooperation.

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.

Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

Amid the pace of modern life, the traditional cultural values of ethnic communities continue to be preserved and passed down in the border highlands of Pa Vay Su commune, in the northern province of Tuyen Quang. Through songs, dances and a growing passion for learning about their heritage, local students are helping keep their cultural identity alive.

Experts call for better credit allocation to support production

Experts call for better credit allocation to support production

As businesses seek additional resources to restore production, high interest rates and limited access to credit remain major challenges. To improve capital flows across the economy, experts recommend tightening control over credit directed to non-productive sectors while prioritising resources for industries that generate real economic value, thereby supporting sustainable growth.