Sci-Tech

Agri-biotech exhibition series underway in Ho Chi Minh City

In addition to the exhibition activities, Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026, lasting until June 12, is set to host a series of specialised forums and seminars. Topics of particular interest to businesses include farming exports, sustainable development of the pepper and spice industries, low-emission agriculture, carbon credits, the circular economy, biotechnology and innovative start-ups.

Visitors explore agricultural production equipment on display at Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore agricultural production equipment on display at Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 6th International Exhibition on Machinery Equipment, Supplies, Chemicals and Agricultural Products and the Exhibition for Agriculture & Biotechnology Industries in Vietnam (Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026) officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 10.

The event series is attracting more than 200 enterprises from over 15 countries and territories, including Vietnam, China, Taiwan (China), India, Thailand, Malaysia, Türkiye, Russia, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea and Singapore, showcasing agricultural technologies, machinery, materials and products.

In addition to the exhibition activities, Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026, lasting until June 12, is set to host a series of specialised forums and seminars. Topics of particular interest to businesses include farming exports, sustainable development of the pepper and spice industries, low-emission agriculture, carbon credits, the circular economy, biotechnology and innovative start-ups.

The event also provides updated information on key export markets, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and the Halal market.

Seminars on fertilisers, low-emission agriculture and carbon credits are expected to help businesses identify sustainable green transition solutions and meet increasingly stringent market requirements.

Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, noted that after 40 years of economic reform, Vietnam’s agricultural sector has undergone a remarkable transformation. From a country once facing food shortages, it has become one of the world’s leading exporters of agro-forestry-fishery products, with shipments delivered to nearly 200 countries and territories.

According to the ministry, local agricultural export turnover exceeded 70.6 billion USD in 2025, up 12% from the previous year and surpassing the target set.

Hoa said that in the new development context, the agricultural sector is shifting from a growth model focused on quantity to one that prioritises quality. The application of advanced technologies in production, preservation and processing is being accelerated to optimise resource efficiency while enhancing product quality and value.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Lam Ha, Deputy Director of Minh Vi Advertising and Exhibition Services Co., Ltd. (VEAS), said that as domestic and international markets impose increasingly stringent standards, biotechnology is emerging as a key tool for improving agricultural productivity, product quality and the resilience of crops and livestock to climate change.

According to Ha, biological solutions not only help reduce environmental pollution but also support the development of a greener and more sustainable agricultural sector, enabling Vietnam to integrate more deeply into global markets./.



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#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Agri & Biotech Vietnam 2026 #Vietnam farming industry Ho Chi Minh City
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