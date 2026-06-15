Sci-Tech

Vietnam’s startup ecosystem gains momentum, eyes global competitiveness

Vietnam is among the fastest-growing countries within the group ranked between 21st and 50th globally in StartupBlink’s 2026 report. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hai Phong are now listed among the world’s top 1,000 startup ecosystems.

Semiconductor chips - a technology product at the VIIE 2025 Innovation Exhibition in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)
Semiconductor chips - a technology product at the VIIE 2025 Innovation Exhibition in October 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is making notable strides on the global startup map, rising five places to rank 50th globally in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 released by StartupBlink, marking its highest-ever position.

​​The achievement reflects the growing maturity of Vietnam’s innovation-driven startup ecosystem and the effectiveness of policies promoting science, technology, innovation and digital transformation under Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW of the Politburo. However, stronger support remains essential to help innovative startups become globally competitive enterprises.

​At the local level, Da Nang is emerging as one of the country’s most dynamic innovation and startup hubs.

According to Pham Thi Ngoc Quyen, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, Da Nang considers science, technology and innovation a strategic breakthrough for socio-economic development, with priorities including semiconductor technology, digital transformation and smart urban development.

​The city has introduced policies to attract investment, support businesses and promote the digital economy, while implementing the “Da Nang – Innovative City” project and high-tech workforce development programmes. It currently hosts three startup support centres, 12 incubators, six investment funds and around 200 innovative startups.

​Nguyen Viet Toan, Director of the Da Nang Innovation Startup Support Centre, said the project aims to transform the city into an internationally recognised startup and innovation hub while strengthening links among government agencies, universities and businesses to develop core technologies and high-tech products.

​The strategy is already producing results. In 2024, Da Nang entered the world’s top 1,000 startup ecosystems for the first time. By 2026, it had climbed to 554th globally, rising 342 places in just two years.

Big ambition

​The Ministry of Science and Technology attributed the progress to stronger policies supporting innovation and digital transformation, including the 2025 Law on Science, Technology and Innovation, which legally defines strategic technologies and strategic technology products for the first time.

​Vietnam is also among the fastest-growing countries within the group ranked between 21st and 50th globally in StartupBlink’s 2026 report. Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hai Phong are now listed among the world’s top 1,000 startup ecosystems. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City entered the global top 100 for the first time, rising 12 places to 98th.

​Under the implementation plan for Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, Vietnam aims to increase the number of startups by 30%, establish 30–50 spin-off enterprises from research institutes and universities, and develop at least three innovation and startup centres in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

By the end of 2025, Vietnam had boasted around 4,000 innovative startups, including two technology unicorns.

​Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang said Vietnam is entering a new development phase driven by science and technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and international integration. He called for long-term mentoring networks covering capital, governance and technology, while affirming the Government’s commitment to improving the business environment and supporting startup growth.

​With supportive national policies, proactive local initiatives and growing business engagement, Vietnam’s innovation startup ecosystem is steadily taking shape, creating conditions for more Vietnamese enterprises to join global value chains and compete internationally./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #startup ecosystem #innovation hub #Ministry of Science and Technology #digital transformation
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