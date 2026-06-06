Vietnam shows off homegrown humanoid robots in Austria

Vienna (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Austria hosted the “Vietnam Robotics Technology Day” on June 5, drawing VinRobotics alongside diplomats, representatives of international organisations, experts, tech enterprises, investors, and members of the Vietnamese community.

The event paired a robotics showcase with an innovation networking session, spotlighting Vietnamese companies’ research, development and technological mastery in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence. It also stands as one of Vietnam’s key science diplomacy initiatives in Austria in 2026, aimed at projecting an image of a dynamic, innovative nation actively integrating into high-tech value chains across Europe and globally.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang said the event was not only a technology showcase but also a message reflecting Vietnam’s aspiration to move forward in strategic technology sectors. The embassy’s coordination with VinRobotics represents a concrete step to realise the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthrough in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation, as well as Prime Minister’s Decision 21 on the list of strategic technologies and strategic tech products, in which robotics and automation are identified as priority areas.

A highlight was the introduction of VinRobotics’ VR-H3 and VR-H5 humanoid platforms, accompanied by executive presentations and live demonstrations.

CEO Ngo Quoc Hung said both models are developed entirely in-house by Vietnamese engineers, covering mechanical design, electrical and electronic systems, real-time computing, power distribution, battery systems and an AI-based whole-body control platform, and are targeted for use in daily life, services, industrial environments and future automation ecosystems.

Live demonstrations showing the robots moving around the embassy grounds and simulating assistance, reception and real-world interaction drew strong interest from guests, particularly technology experts, Austrian business representatives and foreign diplomats.

Alongside VinRobotics’ presentation, the event also featured a technical session on Vietnam–Austria and Vietnam–Europe technology cooperation needs, delivered by experts and scientists./.

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