Sci-Tech

Korean firm aims to provide assistive technology solutions for visually impaired people in Vietnam

Dot Inc. is working with Google and an AI education partner in Vietnam to explore the deployment of assistive technologies in schools and educational institutions.

The booth of Dot Inc. at the Smart Tech Show 2026 in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)
The booth of Dot Inc. at the Smart Tech Show 2026 in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) - The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s technology company Dot Inc., a developer of tactile display solutions for visually impaired users, is stepping up efforts to bring AI-powered educational technologies to Vietnam through partnerships aimed at promoting inclusive learning opportunities.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent on June 11 on the sidelines of the Smart Tech Show 2026 and the Korea Metaverse Festival (KMF 2026) in Seoul, company executives and engineers said Dot Inc. is working with Google and an AI education partner in Vietnam to explore the deployment of assistive technologies in schools and educational institutions.​

The initiative aims to expand equitable access to education for visually impaired children by leveraging advances in artificial intelligence.

According to the company, learning for visually impaired students has traditionally relied on large-format Braille books and verbal descriptions provided by teachers.

​However, the recent development of AI now enable charts, graphs, maps and mathematical equations to be automatically converted into tactile formats, allowing students to access complex information more intuitively and effectively.

Dot Inc. identified Vietnam as one of its priority markets in its global expansion strategy, citing strong potential for the development of inclusive education amid a sizeable visually impaired population and growing demand for digital transformation in the education sector./.

VNA
#The Republic of Korea #Dot Inc. #tactile display solutions #AI-powered educational technologies #visually impaired users Korea (RoK)
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