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ASEAN Future Forum 2026 highlights shared commitment to peace and prosperity

The third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) themed “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred” concluded in Hanoi on June 10 after two days of discussions.

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