Society

Belarus donates relief supplies to disaster-affected residents in Quang Tri

The shipment, weighing more than 27 tonnes, includes essential supplies such as sweetened condensed milk, refined sugar, and bedding sets. The goods will be transported to Quang Tri following the completion of reception procedures.

Belarusian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Oleg Shloma (third, right) hands over the token of aid supplies to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri province Le Van Bao. (Photo: VNA)
Belarusian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Oleg Shloma (third, right) hands over the token of aid supplies to Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Tri province Le Van Bao. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Tien Sa Port in the central city of Da Nang on June 11 to receive a relief shipment from the Government of Belarus for residents affected by natural disasters in Quang Tri province.

The shipment, weighing more than 27 tonnes, includes essential supplies such as sweetened condensed milk, refined sugar, and bedding sets. The goods will be transported to Quang Tri following the completion of reception procedures.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the aid package was approved by the Council of Ministers of Belarus in March 2026. The Belarusian Ministry for Emergency Situations was in charge of transporting the relief goods to Vietnam by sea.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Oleg Shloma said Belarus always stands ready to support the fraternal Vietnamese people in difficult times. He expressed hope that the shipment would provide practical assistance to Vietnamese disaster victims.

The event is expected to make an important contribution to further strengthening the strategic partnership established in May 2025 between the two countries, as well as the friendship between their peoples, while promoting the development of interregional relations and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People’s Committee Le Van Bao expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Belarus for their valuable support.

The essential supplies will not only improve living conditions for beneficiaries in the immediate term but also enhance their preparedness and response capacity ahead of the 2026 rainy and storm season, the official stressed.

He affirmed that Quang Tri authorities will direct relevant agencies to promptly distribute the goods to the beneficiaries./.

VNA
#Quang Tri #Belarus #relief #natural disasters #improve living conditions Quang Tri
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