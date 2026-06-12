Humanitarian Month raises nearly 762 billion VND

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A month after it was launched, the 2026 Humanitarian Month mobilised nearly 762 billion VND (approximately 29 million USD), supporting more than 578,800 disadvantaged and vulnerable people nationwide, according to the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC).



Speaking at a workshop on June 11 to review the results of the 2026 Humanitarian Month, a VNRC representative said the annual campaign achieved outstanding results in resource mobilisation, humanitarian assistance, and the dissemination of compassionate values nationwide.



With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.



During the National Humanitarian Month launch ceremony, agencies, organisations, and businesses had registered to support and provide resources through the VNRC with a total value of over 310 billion VND, while the Red Cross branches in provinces and cities also registered to mobilise and deploy resources worth more than 310 billion VND.



A highlight of the 2026 Humanitarian Month was the first-ever simultaneous implementation of 'Humanitarian Day' across the entire system in localities, with the participation of 30 out of 34 provinces and cities and 1,117 communes and wards.



Red Cross branches at all levels have assisted more than 575,000 people in difficult circumstances with a total value of nearly 399 billion VND. Notable activities include supporting livelihoods for 5,701 disadvantaged households; building and repairing 1,444 humanitarian projects; and providing medical examinations and health consultations for nearly 110,000 people.



Voluntary blood donation programmes received 156,406 units of blood and encouraged 942 people to register to donate tissues and organs. Hundreds of training sessions and drills on safety skills and first aid were also organised, contributing to improving the community's risk response capacity.



Vice President of the Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee Vu Thanh Luu said that humanitarian activities should not only focus on immediate support but also create sustainable changes for the people, while ensuring that every resource mobilised is used effectively, transparently, and with the greatest social impact.



In addition, digital transformation needs to become a tool to enhance the capacity for connecting, coordinating, and monitoring humanitarian activities in the new era, according to Luu.



“With the results achieved, the 2026 Humanitarian Month continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian movement, contributing to spreading the spirit of solidarity, social responsibility, and the tradition of compassion in the community,” Luu added./.

VNA