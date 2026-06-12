Society

Humanitarian Month raises nearly 762 billion VND

With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members deliver gifts to needy people during the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo courtesy of the VNRC)
The Vietnam Red Cross Society's members deliver gifts to needy people during the 2026 Humanitarian Month. (Photo courtesy of the VNRC)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A month after it was launched, the 2026 Humanitarian Month mobilised nearly 762 billion VND (approximately 29 million USD), supporting more than 578,800 disadvantaged and vulnerable people nationwide, according to the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC).

Speaking at a workshop on June 11 to review the results of the 2026 Humanitarian Month, a VNRC representative said the annual campaign achieved outstanding results in resource mobilisation, humanitarian assistance, and the dissemination of compassionate values nationwide.

With the theme '80 Years - A Journey of Compassion for the Community', the campaign continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian initiative, mobilising participation across all levels, sectors, businesses, organisations, philanthropists and the general public to help those in difficult circumstances.

During the National Humanitarian Month launch ceremony, agencies, organisations, and businesses had registered to support and provide resources through the VNRC with a total value of over 310 billion VND, while the Red Cross branches in provinces and cities also registered to mobilise and deploy resources worth more than 310 billion VND.

A highlight of the 2026 Humanitarian Month was the first-ever simultaneous implementation of 'Humanitarian Day' across the entire system in localities, with the participation of 30 out of 34 provinces and cities and 1,117 communes and wards.

Red Cross branches at all levels have assisted more than 575,000 people in difficult circumstances with a total value of nearly 399 billion VND. Notable activities include supporting livelihoods for 5,701 disadvantaged households; building and repairing 1,444 humanitarian projects; and providing medical examinations and health consultations for nearly 110,000 people.

Voluntary blood donation programmes received 156,406 units of blood and encouraged 942 people to register to donate tissues and organs. Hundreds of training sessions and drills on safety skills and first aid were also organised, contributing to improving the community's risk response capacity.

Vice President of the Vietnam Red Cross Central Committee Vu Thanh Luu said that humanitarian activities should not only focus on immediate support but also create sustainable changes for the people, while ensuring that every resource mobilised is used effectively, transparently, and with the greatest social impact.

In addition, digital transformation needs to become a tool to enhance the capacity for connecting, coordinating, and monitoring humanitarian activities in the new era, according to Luu.

“With the results achieved, the 2026 Humanitarian Month continues to affirm its role as a nationwide humanitarian movement, contributing to spreading the spirit of solidarity, social responsibility, and the tradition of compassion in the community,” Luu added./.

VNA
#humanitarian #month #VND
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

Key activities during Humanitarian Month 2026

Key activities during Humanitarian Month 2026

Humanitarian Month 2026 will take place nationwide throughout May under the theme “80 Years - A Humanitarian Journey for the Community”, aiming to further spread the spirit of compassion across society.

See more

Participants of the 2026 Vietnam – China children’s exchange programme pose for a group photo (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese, Chinese children enhance mutual understanding, friendship

Participants gained deeper insights into the friendship between the revolutionary pioneers of Vietnam and China in their shared quest for national liberation, as well as a greater understanding that the achievements of national reunification in both countries were hard won and that the friendly neighbourly relationship and cooperation between them is of great value.

Border guards from Quang Tri and Khammouane provinces in the joint patrol (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Vietnam, Laos conduct joint patrol along shared border

Quang Tri and Laos’ Khammouane province agreed to strictly adhere to legal documents on border management, maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, increase cooperation in crime prevention and control, search and rescue, and run public awareness campaigns to encourage border residents to comply with border and border gate management regulations.

Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)

Over 1.2 million students begin national high school graduation exam

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school.

A booth of Vietnam at the fair (Photo: VNA)

Taiwan job fair links young Vietnamese talent with global labour markets

VSATW Job Fair 2026’s impact extended beyond the event itself, attracting significant attention from Vietnamese students, businesses and media outlets. The strong response highlighted increasing demand for career guidance, employment information and professional networking opportunities for Vietnamese talent in international environments.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan present certificates of honor and commendations to outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide in 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA leader calls for long-term strategy on voluntary blood donation

Each unit of donated blood represents more than a medical resource, he said, offering renewed life, hope and survival opportunities for patients in critical condition while strengthening community bonds and contributing to public health protection and care, he stated.

After undergoing a health check by staff of the Con Co Island Marine Protected Area Management Board, the sea turtle was released back into its natural habitat in the presence of local residents and tourists. (Photo: VNA)

Rare green sea turtle released back into the wild in Quang Tri

The green sea turtle (Chelonia mydas), locally known as vich, is a rare and protected species under Vietnamese law. It is also listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as a species of conservation concern and is included in the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).