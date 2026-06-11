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Over 1.2 million students begin national high school graduation exam

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school.

VNA
Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)
Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 1.2 million students across Vietnam sat for the first day of the 2026 national high school graduation examination on June 11, taking the two compulsory subjects of Literature and Mathematics.

Under the current examination format, candidates are required to complete the mandatory Literature and Mathematics tests, along with a combined test comprising two subjects selected from a range of options, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Informatics, Foreign Languages, History, Geography, Technology-Industry, Technology-Agriculture, and Economics-Law. Students may also choose to take a foreign language different from the one studied at school.

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Students take Literature test (Photo: VNA)

The Literature test is being held in the morning, with a duration of 120 minutes, while the Mathematics test will follow in the afternoon, lasting 90 minutes.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, communication devices, recording equipment, study materials, and any tools that could facilitate cheating are strictly prohibited in examination areas. Violations may result in suspension and disciplinary measures in accordance with regulations.

According to Huynh Van Chuong, Director of the Quality Management Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, the structure and format of this year’s examination papers remain unchanged from those introduced in 2025 and outlined in previously published sample tests. The questions are based primarily on Grade 12 knowledge, while also incorporating selected content from Grades 10 and 11, and are designed to assess varying levels of cognitive ability, from comprehension to practical application./.

VNA
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#National high school graduation exam #Literature #Mathematics #NQ 71-BT
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