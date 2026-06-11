Travel

Vietnam showcases tourism strengths at Hong Kong travel expo

Vietnam is represented by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and tourism businesses from Da Nang, Hoi An, Mui Ne and Phu Quoc, showcasing a range of travel products aimed at capturing growing summer demand.

A booth featuring Vietnamese travel and hospitality businesses at ITE 2026 in Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)
A booth featuring Vietnamese travel and hospitality businesses at ITE 2026 in Hong Kong. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Vietnam is promoting its diverse tourism offerings at the 40th International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong (China) 2026, which opened on June 11 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The four-day event has attracted more than 500 exhibitors from 66 countries and territories and is expected to welcome around 8,000 trade buyers and over 74,000 visitors. This year's edition features traditional themes such as sustainable and family tourism, alongside a new "snow and ice tourism" zone marking the expo's 40th anniversary.

Vietnam is represented by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and tourism businesses from Da Nang, Hoi An, Mui Ne and Phu Quoc, showcasing a range of travel products aimed at capturing growing summer demand.

Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong Le Duc Hanh said tourism exchanges between Vietnam and mainland China, particularly Hong Kong, have grown strongly over the past year, providing momentum to further promote Vietnam's image, strengthen cultural exchanges and expand bilateral tourism cooperation.

She said the Consulate General would continue supporting airlines and travel companies in maintaining and expanding air links between Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines is reinforcing its position in the market through flexible business strategies despite elevated fuel and operating costs driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Nguyen Minh Toan, Chief Representative of Vietnam Airlines in Hong Kong, said promotional fare programmes and cooperation with travel agencies have helped boost demand, particularly for connecting passengers travelling from Hong Kong to major European destinations through the carrier's network, contributing to double-digit revenue growth compared with the same period in 2025.

Vietnamese travel firms are also seeking to expand their presence in the Hong Kong market. HT Travel is promoting Phu Quoc alongside Da Nang, Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the island's direct air connections and its 30-day visa exemption policy for Hong Kong visitors.

ITE Hong Kong 2026, one of the region's leading travel exhibitions, will run through June 14./.

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